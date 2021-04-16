Luna Lake was established in 1896 and is a natural-occurring lake that was formed via a dam on the San Francisco River.
It sits at approximately 8,000 feet in elevation, surrounded by pine trees, which makes it a great place to hang out and avoid the dog days of summer down in the valleys of Phoenix and Tucson.
The lake is approximately 80 surface acres, and is located just a couple of short miles east of Alpine.
It is the premier location in the state to fish for outsized cutthroat trout.
The lake is known to grow trout quickly, because of its nutrient-rich waters where it is a proven fact that these trout can grow upward of 1 inch a month.
The state record for cutthroat trout comes from Luna Lake, a 6-pound-5-ounce fish, just over 22 inches long.
The fish that were planted last fall have now grown into some greatsized eating fish in the 11-to-13-inch range and an 18-inch trout was caught in February in some clear water that wasn’t iced over.
Large trout are caught out of Luna on a daily basis. A trout over 18 inches is a big trout, and Luna is consistently among the best lakes in the White Mountains to do it. Many anglers like to catch and eat trout, and limits of eating-sized trout happen on Luna every day.
Trout of 4 and 5 pounds is not uncommon at Luna Lake, and the chance at a true trophy of a lifetime can happen any day, with some trout reported to be in the 8 to 10 pound class, and so far this year reports have it that at least two fish have been caught that weighed in at 8 pounds.
Many knowledgeable anglers look to see a new state record cutthroat come out of Luna this year.
Luna Lake is considered a put-and-take fishery and, other than the catch-and-release fisheries, some of the largest trout in the White Mountains come out of Luna Lake.
Testament to this is the annual fishing contest held each spring and sponsored by the Alpine Chamber of Commerce. It takes a big trout to win this tournament. And this year for the one-day contest it took a trout that measured 19.25 inches to win. And 65 registered anglers fished on April 17.
Luna Lake does not winter kill, and because of this the Game and Fish Department needs to put more emphasis on keeping it stocked with large numbers of catchable trout that will be in the lake for a while and have a chance to provide even better fishing.
Take, for instance, a lake such as Lake Crescent. It winter kills, year after year, and those brookies go to waste being stocked because of winter kill, and they could be growing to monster size in Luna.
This goes for the newly introduced Tiger trout that should be stocked into Luna also, as a catch-and-release fish until they get established. A few lakes around Show Low got these new fish and are allowed to keep them, but the folks in and around the Round Valley, Nutrioso, and Alpine areas don’t get a fair shake.
Another lake that winter kills is Carnero Lake. The rainbows and tiger trout planted into this lake either end up on a stringer, or as food for varmints because it either dries up in the summer or freezes solid in the winter. This doesn’t happen at Luna. Many fly rod aficionados would prefer to have Carnero as a blue ribbon catch-and-release only fishery at Carnero vs. Becker Lake.
The angler regulations need to switch between Carnero and Becker next year. At Luna you don’t have to worry about catch-and-release, or fish dying year after year, and going to waste, which is an out right sin.
Something that didn’t happen last year unfortunately but will happen this year is that the Arizona Game and Fish Department has promised to install aerators in Luna Lake that will greatly increase the oxygen content improving the water quality during the summer months.
Luna is the first in line to get its water quality straightened out and it deserves to be. This lake does not have fish going to waste like the above other lakes do.
I would say that day in and day out the best bait to use at Luna is your standard power bait. It catches more fish here than most any of the other baits combined. Make sure to check in at the boathouse and see what the hot color and flavor of the day is to see what the trout are hitting on.
On certain days the trout prefer, the power bait that has garlic and metal flakes infused in it, and on others it doesn’t seem to matter as plain old power bait produces just fine. To effectively use power bait you need to use a small pound test leader around 4 pound test or less works best, and rig it so the bait floats above the weight.
The lighter your line and leader and the hook the better it works to effectively present the power bait.
Key areas to fish for trout are from the first boat launch on the south shore down to the dam and all around the east and north shores of the lake. Pautzke salmon eggs can be very effective at times, along with Velvetta cheese, and plain old whole-kernel corn. These should be fished similar to the power bait. Remembering that power bait and Velvetta cheese float up, and corn and salmon eggs sink.
An effective way to fish nightcrawlers, the second most effect bait for trout, in Luna, is by bobber fishing. Either a clear plastic bobber or small conventional float are best, but remember you must fish the nightcrawler at least 3 feet below the bobber. Some anglers having best success placing the nightcrawler 4 to 5 feet below the “indicator” a fancy fly fishing term for a bobber.
Nightcrawlers are effective when fished on the bottom, but you have to remember that crawfish and other pesky small critters nip the bait into nubs on many occasions before a good-size trout has a chance to come and hit it.
Some anglers like to use a small hypodermic needle and inflate their worm — effectively suspending it off the bottom away from crawfish, floating it a few feet above the bottom where cruising trout come by to eat it.
Again it’s best to check in at the boat shop to see what bait is working best on that particular day.
Trout can be finicky, and the bait that they like best one day can change to something else completely different the next. Make sure to visit with and check in with some of the Luna Lake regulars who like to bank fish just a few yards to the north of the boat dock. If the locals like to fish from a particular spot they are there for a reason, and because it’s one of the best spots on the lake to fish for trout from the bank.
The best place to find out what they are biting on and what techniques to use are at the boat dock at Luna.
For folks like me who like to troll from a boat remember the slower the better, and to use lures that resemble some of the forage fish that reside in the lake, it’s full of minnows and crawdads. Troll in slow “S” patterns while out on the lake, as this type of pattern helps put more action in your lures helping them to slow down and speed up based on the turn curvature.
Good lures to try here are flatfish, rapalas, rebel minnows, cricket hoppers, and spinners like the Panther Martin and Mepps. Again check in at the boat shop or tackle shop.
Check out the Friends of Luna Lake on Facebook for some of the latest information on current conditions with a live video feed from the boat dock area showing the current conditions.
