Luna Tunes open mic is being held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road in Lakeside.
Costumes are encouraged.
The program will include music, poetry, dance or other creative arts.
Social distancing and masks are required excepted while performing. No experience necessary.
Sound equipment is provided. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call Barbara Courtright at 928-369-8464 or email to Barbara_Courtright@yahoo.com
