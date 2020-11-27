SHOW LOW — The public is invited to enjoy a special tribute to military and first responders at the Magic on the Mountain Heroes Light Show. It is one of several Show Low Shines events in the downtown Show Low area.
The holiday lights are up for public viewing and displays in the downtown area, around city hall, the Show Low Public Library and the Christmas light parade on Deuce of Clubs/US 60 on Dec. 5.
Magic on the Mountain Heroes Light Show starts tonight and runs from 6 to 9 p.m. every night through Jan. 2, 2020, at 121 N. 9th Street, just south of Show Low City Hall.
“We appreciate the partnership with the Leech family, who puts on the Magic on the Mountain Heroes Christmas Tribute,” say city of Show Low leaders. “Every year we are in awe of what they come up with to both celebrate Christmas and our first responders and veterans.”
More about Mountain Heroes:
There are 20,000 to 100,000 LED Christmas lights that dance on and off in a coordinated tribute to honor so many who protect and serve the nation throughout the holidays.
The show also honors all first responders including fire, police, EMT’s, etc. In addition to movie theme music, holiday and Christmas music, there are music videos. The show begins with the national anthem and “God Bless the USA” and then the playlist continues on.
Bring chairs to watch the show from outside or stay inside your vehicle and turn into 96.5 FM to hear the music from inside your car.
If you go:
The city of Show Low asks spectators to follow COVID-19 guidelines during all holiday events. This includes social distancing and wearing masks or face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
Please stay home if you feel sick or know you have tested positive for coronavirus or may have been exposed to someone who tested positive.
