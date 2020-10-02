APACHE COUNTY — Two men have been arrested within 30 days for alleged murder and alleged attempted murder in separate, unrelated incidents.
The most recent was on Sept. 19 in the 700 south block of Picnic Creek Road near Eagar where Apache County Sheriff’s Office deputies took James Phillip Anderson, 35, into custody at his home. He is charged with second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/instrument, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon/instrument and conspiracy.
As of Monday, Sept. 28, Anderson was still being held in the Apache County Jail in St. Johns with a $500,000 bond.
Picnic Creek Road is off of Highway 180/191 a little south of the Round Valley Rodeo Grounds.
A post about the arrest on acso.crimegraphics.com offered no other details about the arrest or the name of the victim.
ACSO Chief Deputy Roscoe Herrera said deputies basically answered a call of shots fired on Picnic Creek Road to find Anderson had fired shots at an unidentified victim who was uninjured in the incident.
Herrera said he could offer no other details in the still ongoing investigation.
The previous arrest in September was of Jay Patrick Jaiken, 34, who is suspected of killing a man Sept. 4 on Apache County Roads 8299 and 8235 in a neighborhood behind the Stanford General Store near the “Y”, or the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 61.
A search of court records indicated that a person with the same name and age as Jaiken was charged in Phoenix Municipal Court in 2015 with one count of assault but that complaint was dismissed, the Independent reported on Sept. 11.
