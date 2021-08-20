PINETOP — A man has been arrested for planting a fake bomb in the garage of a relative’s home on South Cougar Lane on Saturday, August 7. Christopher Lee, 35 of Chandler was booked on one count of simulating an explosive device, a Class 5 Felony, according to the Pinetop Lakeside Police Department. Lee’s criminal case does not appear in the electronic court databases yet, and as of press time, he is not an inmate in the Navajo County Jail. Lee is presumed by law to be innocent.
The Independent got wind of this by text messages and a caller from the neighborhood. The caller reported police activity in the area that day including a number of police vehicles and what the caller described as a possible explosives technician with a testing kit. The roads in and out of the neighborhood were closed and although the caller and his wife were not evacuated, other residents were, including the occupants of the home in question, which apparently included a woman and a child. The caller did not want to be named, but was looking for “closure” of the matter for his and his wife’s peace of mind. He also wondered whether the couple “may not want to be around,” the caller said.
According to a prompt response to an inquiry from Chief Dan Barnes of the town’s police department, the matter came to the attention of the authorities after the homeowner called in and reported a menacing-looking device in his garage. Further investigation revealed that Lee and the relative had a disagreement several days prior to the report and Lee had left the home. However, Lee allegedly sent text messages to the homeowner which the police characterized as “vague statements alluding to possible threats.” Upon arrival there, police inspected a device in the garage which looked like it could be an improvised explosive device. They also found a note apparently written by Lee next to the device which “warned that the garage was booby trapped,” according to police.
Photos of the device were sent to the Arizona Department of Public Safety Bomb Squad which indicated that it could be a bomb and the bomb squad responded to the home after the residents were evacuated. The bomb squad then determined that the “device was not an explosive and deemed safe,” according to Chief Barnes.
Under Arizona sentencing laws, a Class 5 Felony carries a range of prison sentence of between one-half to 2.5 years according to the latest 2021 sentencing chart. A person convicted of a such an offense could be placed on up to four years of probation which may include one year in a county jail. The sentence could be much more severe if a defendant has prior felony convictions or if other “aggravating factors” as the law calls them, are present in the case.
The caller who first alerted this newspaper to the incident reported that he had since gotten assurances from Pinetop Lakeside patrol officers of the non-dangerous nature of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.