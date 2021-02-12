SHOW LOW — A Show Low man who was selling marijuana seeds over the internet has closed his business after U.S. postal inspectors became interested because he mailed them to customers.
Michael Moss started selling marijuana seeds in 2016 by declaring them “collector items” and “souvenirs.”
He told the Independent in a Nov. 20 story, “They are legally sold as souvenirs and as collector items. They are collector items for preservation. Here in Arizona, we just passed a law for recreational (marijuana use). Somewhere around April or May, when Arizona is comfortable with growing (marijuana), we will be handing out a bunch of free seeds. We will help Arizona grow again,” Moss said.
Moss said he had a series of surgeries in 2014 and 2015 and was dealing with a lot of pain, so he turned to marijuana to help him cope.
“I tried to buy some seeds from somebody in 2016 and I got ripped off,” Moss said.
Moss said he began by breeding his own marijuana and getting in contact with other breeders.
Moss said the U.S. Postal Service had not come down on him for mailing marijuana seeds across the nation because it was legal.
“I go in there with my hat and shirt on,” he said in the November interview, adding both clothing items prominently display his company’s logo. “They know who I am, and I am legally allowed to sell seeds and mail them because they are collectors’ items. They are sold as novelty items,” he said.
Moss maintained in the interview that buying and selling marijuana seeds is completely legal across the nation, but postal inspectors recently disagreed.
In a Dec. 10 story printed in the Phoenix New Times, Moss again stated that he was legally selling marijuana seeds and mailing them to customers across the United States.
New Times reporter Erasmus Baxter contacted U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesperson Liz Davis, and she said possession of or selling marijuana, even seeds, remains illegal on the federal level under the Controlled Substances Act. She said cannabis seeds are clearly illegal to put into the U.S. mail.
“Honestly, as postal inspectors, we don’t really care what someone purports to be selling. If it is illegal to mail, it is illegal to mail,” Davis wrote in an email to the New Times. “Our mission as inspectors is to ensure the mail is safe for our employees and our customers. Whether stated as a souvenir or having an agricultural purpose, it is still a controlled substance and therefore non-mailable. USPS Letter Carriers have been killed delivering parcels containing controlled substances. If it is a non-mailable item, we do not want it in the mail.”
It is unknown if Moss maybe charged for sending marijuana seeds through the mail. No charges have been filed in state or federal courts against Moss, but he has shut down his website and business.
In an email to the Independent, Davis stated, “Postal Inspectors have not been in contact with Mr. Moss and have not filed any charges at this time. Perhaps he has received some good legal counsel regarding the legality of utilizing the US Mail for such a product? As far as I am aware, the only interaction Mr. Moss has received with Postal Inspectors at this time is my statements that appeared in the New Times article.”
When the Independent attempted to reach Moss by phone, this recorded message was heard:
“Hello you have reached MossMseeds. Unfortunately, we have to close our doors. We are still here for growth consulting. If you’re wanting to buy seeds, we can no longer provide that ability. For grow consulting please leave your name and number and we still offer free consulting. Thank you.”
Following Moss’ statement, the mailbox on his phone was full and a message could not be left.
There was this strong disclaimer on the MossMseeds.com website when it was working:
Must be 21 to shop this site.
MossMseeds Disclaimer Legality:
Seeds are sold as souvenirs, for strain preservation, and until the time when laws change nationwide. Germination of seeds is still illegal in some states. Federally, cannabis growing is in a legal gray area.
Be informed before you purchase. By purchasing, you are indicating that you are at least 21 years of age, and are aware of your local laws regarding growing this plant. You waive any liability against MossMseeds. If you act outside your laws, we will not be held liable. MossMseeds does not condone anyone to breaking laws in their state/location.
Your Responsibilities:
It’s your responsibility to provide correct shipping information when you submit your order. We will ship to the address and contact information provided. Should your package not arrive due to failure to provide correct and legal information, we will not be held responsible.
Use of an alias, or alternate recipient name could result in non-delivery. We will not re-ship.
Return/Refund Policy
MossMSeeds guarantees that your package will arrive, as expected, in good condition, with exception to non-delivery as stated above. Purchases are non-returnable.
