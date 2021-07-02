The annual McNary reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodland Lake Park, Ramada #2 on Woodland Lake Road in Pinetop.
The park has recently been remodeled and reopened after COVID. It is better than ever — just waiting for the summer rains to refill the lake!
Sub sandwiches and homemade root beer are planed to be served. Desserts will be welcomed. An invitation goes out to all of you who were the lifelong friends of Wayne Cook. Wayne recently passed away and looked forward each year for this celebration of lives.
Notify your family and friends since no individual invitations will be mailed. If you lived there, worked there or went to high school there, come.
