“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.’ - Ebenezer Scrooge, in “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens
In a festive nod to Dickens, Medieval Mayhem Historical Arts Foundation (MMHAF), the nonprofit organization devoted to education, history, arts, and sciences, is hosting “The Ghost of Christmas Past – A Charles Dickens Experience,” which will be featured from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Country Court Event Hall, 3369 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside. The festivities will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. A “date night costume” dance party will follow the festival events on Saturday night (costumes are optional). The dance, featuring a cash bar and dessert auction, will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Cost of admission to the festival is $5 per person, but for anyone who comes in costume, admission will only be $1. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Victorian, Steampunk or early 1900’s Native American or Western costumes to be admitted for the lesser price.
The Dickens Christmas fun will also feature local artisans and crafters, so patrons can shop for one-of-a-kind gifts. Father Christmas will be on site for family photos each day, and entertainment will include a performance by members of Katherine’s Dance Studio, FigFam9 and the High Country Barbershop Chorus, with Ncompass DJ Mike Bosley spinning tunes and auctioning off desserts for the date night fun. Reservations are requested for the date night event.
All proceeds from the fun fest will benefit the foundation’s gap scholarship program. This program helps students pay for education-associated expenses not covered by other scholarships. Students can apply awards to anything they need to ensure they can afford to get post-secondary education without accumulating student debt in the process.
“We are still working to add more vendors and entertainment to the lineup,” said Daris Gibbons, executive director of MMHAF. “We are also looking for local businesses to donate desserts for the auction, attend the date night event and have their picture taken with the auction winners for some great social media publicity of their own.”
Tickets go on sale on Dec. 1, and will be available through mmhaf.org or villageeventures.com. Vendor applications are also available on both websites.
MMHAF is looking for students with passion and creativity to apply for its scholarships. Scholarships are open to Navajo and Apache County students, age 17 and up. Students may be enrolled in public, private, charter or home school programs. Details are available on the website. Gap scholarship awards are intended to supplement other post-secondary funding such as tuition scholarships, grants, and low-interest loans.
The foundation is also seeking volunteers to help with set-up and take-down, as well as to man the doors, collect donations, help with costume contests and provide additional help where needed. Contact Daris Gibbons at 928-215-0451, or email her at mmhaf16@gmail.com to find out about volunteer opportunities.
This promises to be a fun-filled event, harking back to the type of “old-fashioned Christmas” made famous in the Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.