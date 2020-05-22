UPDATED 5/22/20 at 11:30 a.m.
PHOENIX — The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona’s annual Memorial Day event on May 25 will be televised and shared via Livestream thanks to a partnership with AZTV-TV Ch. 7 Arizona Daily Mix and the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona’s Support Committee.
The event will air on Monday, May 25, 8 – 9 a.m. on AZTV-TV Ch. 7 and be available via antenna, cable, and satellite. A repeat airing will occur at May 26, 5 a.m. In addition, it will be streamed online at https://www.aztv.com/live-streaming.
The event will also be available on the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/243735576713892/
The ceremony will include traditional military components including:
A flyover by the Primary Trainer Squadron of the Arizona Antique Airplane Association with a missing man formation;
Former Maricopa County Attorney and Veteran Court Judge Rick Romley as emcee;
Remarks by VA National Cemetery Director Srey Austin;
The Prisoner of War and Missing in Action table reading by Gold Star Wife Kathy Upchurch;
and the Playing of Taps by Mark Gus Scott.
“We typically have more than three thousand people at the Memorial Day event at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona,” said Sue Wudy, Vietnam Veteran and Committee chairwoman. “However, we understood with the current safety guidelines in place, we needed to change to a virtual event. We’re grateful to partner with AZTV7 and turn our idea of a virtual event into a reality.”
In addition to broadcasting the ceremony, AZTV-TV Ch. 7 will air taped interviews with veterans and broadcast other programs to honor and remember the nation’s fallen military men and women. For more information, visit https://www.aztv.com/az-daily-mix.
The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona consists of 225 acres and will not reach capacity until well after the year 2030. In 1999, VA spent more than $13 million for improvements in 1999. The project included three new committal shelters, maintenance building, visitor center, founders plaza, assembly area, columbaria, and extensive landscaping. As of 2003, there were 18 monuments and memorials at the cemetery, most arranged along a memorial walkway. Two unique memorials are the Eternal Flame monument, which is pyramidal in shape, and the World War II Submarine Torpedo monument.
Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and veterans who have met minimum active duty service requirements, as applicable by law and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of the reserve components of the armed forces who die while on active duty under certain circumstances or who die while on training duty are also eligible for burial, as are service members and former service members who were eligible for retired pay at the time of their death. Spouses, minor children and, under certain conditions, dependent unmarried adult children are also eligible for burial even if they predecease the veteran. For more information, call 800-535-1117 or visit www.cem.va.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.