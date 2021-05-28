Monday’s national holiday is not meant to be a celebratory holiday. Memorial Day is intended to be a day to pause, reflect and honor those who lost their lives in times of war.
It is not a day to wish someone a Happy Memorial Day. This is not a holiday like New Years Day or Thanksgiving or even Friendship Day — Memorial Day was not established in joy, but with reverence and humility. It was founded as a day to mourn the consequence of the devastating Civil War. It is a day to render respect — regardless of political persuasion. It is a time to remember those who died in the service of their country.
History
Decoration Day was established by the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) in the spring of 1868, three years after the ending of the Civil War. It was a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers, which were in full bloom by late May. Maj. Gen. John A. Logan declared that Decoration Day should be observed on May 30 and the first large ceremony was held at the Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.
Gen. and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant, along with other Washington officials, presided over the ceremonies. Children from the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphan Home and members of the GAR made their way through the cemetery, scattering flowers on both Union and Confederate graves, singing hymns and reciting prayers in mourning and remembrance.
Early Observances
Local tributes to the Civil War dead already had been made in several places. One of the first occurred in Columbus, Mississippi on April 25, 1866, when a group of women visited a cemetery to decorate the graves of Confederate soldiers who had fallen in battle at Shiloh. Noting the bare graves of Union soldiers, neglected because they had been the enemy, the women also placed some flowers on those graves as well.
Today, many cities claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day. Roughly 25 places have a connection with the origin of Memorial Day, many of them in the South where most of the war dead were laid to rest.
Official Birthplace
declared
In 1966 Waterloo, N.Y. was jointly declared by Congress and President Lyndon Johnson as the birthplace of Memorial Day. There, in a ceremony on May 5, 1866, local veterans who had fought in the Civil War were honored, businesses closed and residents flew flags at half-staff.
Tradition solidified
Memorial Day ceremonies were regularly being held on May 30 throughout the nation as the 20th century dawned. State legislatures passed proclamations designating the day, and the Army and Navy adopted regulations for proper observance at their facilities.
After World War I, the day was expanded to honor those who died in all American wars. Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress in 1971, though some still call it Decoration Day. It was then also placed on the last Monday in May, as were some other federal holidays.
Confederate observances
The va.gov website states that several southern states have days to remember the Confederate dead. Mississippi recognizes Confederate Memorial Day the last Monday of April, Alabama on the fourth Monday of April, Georgia on April 26. North and South Carolina observe it on May 10, Louisiana on June 3 and Tennessee calls theirs Confederate Decoration Day. Texas celebrates Confederate Heroes Day on January 19 and Virginia commemorates the last Monday in May as Confederate Memorial Day.
Gen. Logan’s order for his posts to decorate graves in 1868 “with the choicest flowers of springtime. We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance. Let pleasant paths invite the coming and going of reverent visitors and fond mourners. Let no neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten as a people the cost of a free and undivided republic.”
That first Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery drew a crowd of about 5,000 people. Small American flags were placed on each grave, which is a tradition followed at many national cemeteries to this day. That custom has grown in many families to decorate the graves of all departed loved ones. However, many believe this takes away from the essence of the day.
The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation. As Moment of Remembrance founder Carmella LaSpada states: “It’s a way we can all help put the memorial back in Memorial Day.”
Show Low
The VFW Post No. 9907 will observe Memorial Day to honor and mourn the military personnel who have given their lives in defense of the United States. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on May 31 at the Show Low Cemetery. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
