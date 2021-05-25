SHOW LOW — Humans need humans — it is an undeniable fact.
Even the most reserved introvert needs a smile and the occasional two-second hug at the appropriate moment. Humans are especially needy creatures and the cumulative response to the most recent pandemic, right or wrong, set humankind emotionally adrift with no anchor, no compass and no timekeeper. It took a terrible toll on the mental health of the entire world.
Connection was replaced with distance. Smiles were replaced with cloth. Hugs were replaced with emojis. Security was replaced with fear. Trust was replaced with suspicion. Belonging was replaced with judgments. Movement was replaced with restrictions. Loved ones passed away alone, all while frontline workers were pushed to the brink. It was a living nightmare for all, but time waits for no one to catch up. Life goes on.
Time to begin the process of picking up the pieces and turn the attention to whole health care. Whole health care — it sounds quirky and weird, but is actually quite practical. Western society has historically focused on the physical: broken bones, stitches, knee replacements, heart valves and the like. But humans are more than flesh and bone. Recent research has found humans are infinitely intricate than previously thought, with two verifiable brains to name one.
The more scientists temporarily suspend their biases, the more they discover new organs and other things that make a human, well, a human.
Take mental health for example — everyone knows the term and it affects everyone, yet it has often been dismissed with the wave of a hand and a single word: crazy.
Crazy. Such a common word. Such a harmful and hurtful word. It is a painful thing to be labeled, dismissed and in the worst of cases, ignored. The pandemic only made it more complicated and intense. Mental health resources were overwhelmed. People did not want a website. People wanted human contact, but that was the one thing they couldn’t have.
Research conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) showed that one American out of five will experience a personal psychological crisis during a typical year. The past year was eons from typical and the time has come to focus on healing the harm done to the world’s collective state of mind.
May is once again National Mental Health Awareness Month. There are 1,030,000 adults in Arizona who live with a mental health condition. Last February, 40.8% of adults in Arizona reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, yet 27.4% were unable to get needed counseling or therapy, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The stigma of it all is unhelpful and society pays the price, both monetarily and socially.
The individual human psyche is as unique as the number of molecules in the universe. There really is no one size fits all, but mental health professionals do what they can to diagnose and help those who suffer with mental distress. The core issue is that there is a cultural attitude — a perception about mental health that is unhealthy and outdated. The system is broken and some say there shouldn’t even be a system at all. There are organizations aiming to change that and NAMI is one of them.
“It is truly a matter of education to change perceptions and attitudes. When we begin to make the focus on complete health, we will see a shift to positive changes,” said Ralph Engler, director of NAMI White Mountain Chapter.
According to a NAMI Arizona publication, 2,862,704 Arizona residents live in a community without enough mental health professionals, complicated with more than 11% uninsured for various reasons. When there is access and insurance, Arizonans are still three times more likely to be forced out-of-network for mental health care than for primary health care — making it more difficult to find care and less affordable due to higher out-of-pocket costs. Of the 321,000 adults in Arizona who did not receive needed mental health care, 35.3% did not because of cost. This, folks, is a crisis — a crisis which has been horribly neglected and even outright ignored.
Ignored by all but those in law enforcement, who have no choice but to deal with it daily. One in 20 US adults experiences serious mental illness each year. In Arizona, 257,000 adults have a serious mental illness. One out of four living with a serious mental illness has been arrested by the police at some point during their lifetime — leading to over two million jail bookings per year, according to NAMI. A tragic situation, yes. However, it is never too late to change course.
The system is clearly broken and positive change needs to happen, but change happens one person at a time. It has been said that before one can truly impact something for the better, one has to take the time to understand it first.
One place to start is to visit namiwmaz.org or call 928-298-1914. For those in a crisis, text NAMI to 741741 or call the Northern Arizona crisis line 877-756-4090. Veterans can call the veterans crisis line at 800-273-8255, press 1 or call the national suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255.
