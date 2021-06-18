Merrell Batala

Merrell Cavin Batala,
May 1, 1986-May 28, 2021
Heaven gained an angel on May 28, 3021. Merrell passed peacefully surrounded by family.
Merrell was a kind hearted soul. A self taught musician. A traveler. Always a happy person spreading his happiness, laughter with family and friends. He is truly going to be missed.
Merrell was taken home to Hopi to Misungnuvi Village to be laid to rest on June 1, 2021.
He is survived by Parents: Troy and Wilma Pete, Sister: Kristin Rae Polacca, Brothers: Clayton Jay Pete, Dorsen and Lenita Batala, Nephews: Dorsen, Draven and Dayce Batala, Grandfather, Max Batala, Uncles: Max S. Batala and son: Marcus Batala, Huntley Batala and family, Aunt's: Phyllis Batala and family, Fern Batala and family, Althea Lomahaitewa, Sharon Talwepi, Michelle Joshongeva and family, Mychal Joshongeva and family and many, many other family members. Many friends have helped with getting Merrell home to Hopi. Colton Lindbom, Ron and Shelly Begay and family. Joe Powell, Spencer Powell and family.
Special Thank you to Deek Baker and Silver Creek Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.