Micheal Pollack

Micheal “Mike” Robert Pollack passed away from Parkinson’s peacefully at the age of 76, on April 24, in his home in Payson. Mike was born April 23, 1944, to Robert Pollack and Frances (Treiber) Pollack.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marta (Poe) Pollack, son, Jason Pollack, Daughter, Megan (Pollack) Miller, her husband Forrest Miller, his grandchildren, Madison Park and Tyler Miller; and his brother, Dan Pollack. He loved friends as his own extended family always saying that “friends are just family that you get to choose” (you know who you are).
Being a family man, Mike loved spending time investing in others and he was as an avid outdoorsman. Family and friends recall enjoying the many hunting, camping and fishing trips, shooting competitions, horseback riding, RC car and model airplane races with him. As a small aircraft pilot, he enjoyed taking people to fly over St. Johns to admire the patchwork countryside from above. Mike always had something funny to say. His dry wit and good nature were his most memorable qualities. He called it “the Pollack sense of humor - often heard and seldom understood.”
Professionally, Mike was a veteran of the US Navy. He worked many years at SRP, starting as a janitor and working his way up to operations shift supervisor before he retired. Upon retirement, He realized a life-long dream of owning and operating a family owned business, Pollack Custom Gunworks.
Mike believed in serving the community and did so by serving on the city council and as mayor of St. Johns, AZ, and participating in many clubs and activities throughout the years.
Mike was always most committed to his family and friends and could be counted on whenever you needed a hand. He loved well and was beloved by many. Mike Pollack you will be sorely missed and we love you. Rest in peace.
A celebration of life will be held at Cornerstone Community Church, 208 S. McLane Rd, Payson, AZ 85541, on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.
Please RSVP by email to Megan at megmiller20@gmail.com.
