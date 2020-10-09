PINETOP-LAKESIDE — "We are currently seeking the public's help in locating Jorden Scott Taylor who has been missing since the evening of September 24th, 2020," said Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department Sergeant Thomas Adduci.
Taylor was well known in the community and is an employee at the Lakeside Taco Bell. He was last seen at his home at 473 West Cooley Lane in Lakeside. He is mentally disabled.
He is described at a white male, age 47 who wears glasses. He is 5'7" and weighs 335 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Webster at 928-368-8803, x236.
