SHOW LOW — There’s a new doc in town and she’s launching her new women’s health practice in style with a grand opening party from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 31 at 5171 Cub Lake Road, Suite 340 in Show Low.
The event is free to the public and all are invited to experience the trampoline bungee, 20-foot water slides, bounce houses, mini family photo sessions, a doughnut wall, Dr. Stam-style dogs, carnival games, a balloon artist, face painting, a petting zoo, a caricature artist and more.
Dr. Brittany Stam and the MomDoc Women for Women practice offers all female providers and staff to care for women spanning all stages of life, including:
• Regular well woman checkups
• Pregnancy
• Birth control
• Heavy periods
• Menopause
• Complicated issues
MomDoc Women for Women is currently accepting new patients for early morning, daytime, evening, as well as virtual appointments. Saturday appointments will also be available, starting on Aug. 14.
Stam grew up in Arizona and completed her bachelor’s of science in physiology at the University of Arizona. She and her husband then moved to St. Maarten to receive her medical degree. Stam then spent the next four years in Brooklyn, New York, completing her residency at Staten Island University Hospital.
Stam and her husband were ready to return to their Arizona roots, so they relocated to the Scottsdale area where she joined MomDoc and practiced there for several years.
Stam arrives on the Mountain with high recommendations. She has 141 reviews on zocdoc.com where she has a 4.61-star patient rating.
One verified patient wrote on the site, “This has been the best appointment I’ve had by far. I’ve been to multiple doctors and nobody took me seriously or asked detailed questions. I literally cried from how happy I was that I finally found someone who is willing to help me gain answers. I have a followup in a week and would highly recommend this office and Dr. Stam.”
In her free time, Stam enjoys spending time with her husband and four sons, which is a driving reason she decided to make the move to Show Low.
“We moved here for the family life,” said Stam. “I wanted to raise our boys in an environment where they could work with their hands. We bought a sort of minifarm, complete with animals and a garden. We are thrilled to be here.”
Nurse practitioner Laurel Smith is another provider excited to be a part of the all-female team.
Smith said, “We understand where our patients are coming from, because we have been there ourselves. I am super excited to work with Dr. Stam.”
