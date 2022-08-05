You may remember a few weeks ago when I mentioned having recently served on a jury. Soon afterward, I received a debit card from a court contractor to reimburse me for my mileage.
It came complete with an 800 number, a website to visit and about 4,000 words of CYA info on how to activate it.
Do you also remember my mentioning that a certain percentage of the jurors involved were in my age range?
How many people in my age group do you know who have been hacked in one form or another?
I certainly know a few. I knock wood when I say that I’m not yet one of them, but I’m a major control freak and have caught a couple of potential hacks who could have gone way south if I wasn’t weird about accounting for every penny spent.
My son rolls his eyes at my caution and at my wanting a paper check rather than a debit card from the court, but I’ve watched friends spend months trying to unwind “simple” transactions or intrusions that, in a couple of cases, cost them big bucks.
The technology that young people take so much for granted can come back and bite us oldsters in the rear.
Even though it labels me as a cranky old bat, I’d rather be that gal than to wake up one day to find a huge identification or financial mess to have to spend months trying to clean up.
The cynic in me (yeah, who knew?) wonders how many of the debit cards issued by court funds never get used because some seniors just toss them in a drawer and forget about them until too late.
While that unclaimed money probably fattens somebody’s bottom line, I doubt it’s our county’s.
I imagine they’re just trying to work with Biden-caused staff shortages.
Yes, I did eventually prevail and get a paper check, but it was a major pain in the neck and I’m sure my name has been slashed from the prospective juror rolls with a big black mark over it.
On a brighter note, I had a delightful interaction with two Navajo County employees following the gully washer of a monsoon downpour we had on July 28.
Because I feared I was going to have to make an insurance claim over that storm, I’d asked the county to give me an assessment as to whether my insurance people had any grounds to point the finger at my neighbors.
That was something I really wanted to avoid as I value my friendly relations with those good people.
The two inspectors were thorough, smarter than a pair of whips and felt that it was just a matter of the freakish storm that walloped many of us.
As the four of us tramped through the mud all over the impacted area, those guys were observant, efficient and about as diplomatic as it’s possible to be. The two whippersnappers knew how to effectively deal with a pair of anxious oldsters. They were a bright spot in a lousy situation.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
