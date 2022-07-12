The sputtery monsoon was expected to pick up steam last week, moderating a dangerous fire season in the nick of time.
The monsoon pattern brought a splash of rain a couple of weeks ago, helping firefighters get a handle on big fires near Tucson, Prescott and Flagstaff – and keeping a couple of White Mountain blazes from getting out of hand.
But high temperatures persisted and the monsoon turned coy – leaving White Mountains and Rim Country “abnormally dry” and most of the rest of the state in moderate to severe drought.
The Apache Sitgreaves Forest put out an alert last week about a new, lightning-caused fire on the Black Mesa Ranger District. The Mesa Fire was burning near the rugged Deer Lake Canyon, which feeds into Chevelon Lake. Firefighters couldn’t attack the fire directly due to the steep terrain and so focused on establishing containment lines on Forest Service roads 169, 180, and 180A. Smoke was visible from Payson as well as Forest Lakes.
The Forest Service urged people to avoid the area – and watch for heavy equipment on the roads.
Fortunately, the U.S. Weather Service says Payson was to expect a 20% chance of rain daily last week – rising to 50% by Thursday. Show Low can expect a daily 20% to 40% chance of rain daily early in the week, rising to 60% by Thursday. Higher elevations in the White Mountains can expect a 40% chance of rain all week.
Unfortunately, temperatures throughout the region will remain above normal all week, with highs in the mid-90s in Payson, the high-80s in Show Low and the high-70s in Alpine.
The increased monsoon rain will bring its own hazards – with a risk of flooding, especially in recently burned areas.
For instance, the U.S. Forest Service closed Lower Sycamore Creek and Parsons Trail near Sedona for fear the mass of debris left by the 2021 Rafael Fire will cause debris flows. Similar flows in 2017 killed 10 people swimming in Ellison Creek above Water Wheel, soon after the 7,000-acre Highline Fire stripped slopes of vegetation.
Concerns about dangerous monsoon flooding have prompted the Forest Service to close Fossil Creek to public access this year in response to the 41,000-acre Backbone Fire, which burned the steep canyon slopes above the creek last June, forcing the evacuation of Pine and Strawberry.
The federal government’s still scrambling to cope with wildfires throughout the West, with many regions suffering far more damage so far this year. The National Interagency Wildfire Coordination Center on Thursday reported seven new large fires, including three in Alaska, three in Texas and one in Louisiana. Some 57 large fires have so far burned 2.7 million acres this year – with New Mexico suffering perhaps the worst damage.
So far in 2022, the US has suffered a total of 35,000 wildfires, which have burned 4.7 million acres. That compares to a 10-year average of 28,000 wildfires burning 2½ million acres. Even that 10-year average represents a big jump from before the onset of the current, 27-year drought. Out of the 35,000 wildfires so far this year – humans caused 32,000.
The Interagency Fire Center is coordinating the efforts of thousands of firefighters across the country, with the annual bill for fighting wildfires now coming to $3.5 billion annually.
“Please do your part to prevent wildfires,” said the Interagency in Thursday’s report. “Understand how to safely use outdoor equipment and vehicles and by being aware of any fire restrictions in place that may affect activities like campfires and barbecues. Respect posted signage or notifications and recreate responsibly.”
The high temperatures have supercharged the fire danger – while deepening the impact of the drought. The high temperatures led to an earlier snow melt, rapid loss of soil moisture, stress on trees in the overstocked ponderosa pine forests and increased water by the trees – reducing runoff.
The Colorado River has taken a hit – with both Lake Mead and Lake Powell dwindling to about 25% full. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has warned the seven western states who have divided up the flow of the Colorado to negotiate a new rationing agreement in the next month – or face unilateral rationing imposed by the federal government. The feds control the flow of the water, having built Hoover Dam, Glen Canyon Dam and the Central Arizona Project. The three lower-basin states have already accepted an initial round of reductions – with Arizona and Nevada bearing the brunt of the cuts, since they’re last in line legally. The Bureau of Reclamation says flows in the river continue to lag behind projections and new, drastic cuts are necessary to prevent the lake levels from dropping below the intakes of the big hydropower generators in the base of the dams. This would force the use of bypass tunnels not designed for the resulting water flow – and also cause a big drop in electricity generated during the months of peak use.
The four upper basin states have never used their legal entitlement – while the three lower-basin stated – California, Nevada and Arizona – have been using more than their share.
Fortunately, Rim Country, the White Mountains and the Salt River Project are in better shape.
Groundwater wells in the White Mountains are dropping after 27 years of drought, but not as fast as elsewhere in the state. Payson can still count on water from the C.C. Cragin Pipeline, which has more than doubled the town’s long-term water supply.
Roosevelt Lake remains 65% full and C.C. Cragin – on which Payson depends – remains 53% full. The Verde River and the Salt River are both flowing at a little above normal for this time of the year.
The monsoon’s part of the reason – since it normally delivers about 30% to 60% of the state’s rainfall. The desert areas usually get about 2 inches of monsoon rain.
The higher elevations – especially along the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains – average about 16 inches of monsoon rain between mid-June and the end of September.
Normally during the monsoon, the high country gets 30 to 50 days with measurable rainfall. The U.S. Weather Service says we have a 66% chance of either a normal or above normal rainfall during the monsoon.
No matter what happens to the rain – odds are we’ll have to deal with temperatures well above the long-term normal.
So don’t set anything on fire.
And let it rain, let it rain, let it rain: Sooner rather than later.
But watch the sky, check the forecast and stay out of narrow canyons when the monsoon hits.
