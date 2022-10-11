MOPS

From left, Mary Ellen Boyer, Danette Sassman, Leora Knutson and Caroline Cox are shown at a recent MOPS meeting in Pinetop. Only four women have had a chance to make the last couple of meetings, but MOPS team leader Laurie Yost believes the group can comfortably host at least 10 more.

 Photo courtesy of Laurie Yost

Mothers of Preschoolers is now meeting monthly in Pinetop, and Laurie Yost spoke to the White Mountain Independent to speak on what mothers in the White Mountains can expect from one of their upcoming meetings.

Yost, a former teacher at Blue Ridge High School, joined MOPS after noticing many of her students’ parents lacked the opportunity to find support in their local communities. Yost took note of the lack of support groups or parental meetings that would normally be found in bigger cities. She said, “Feeling alone and not being around anyone who knows what you’re going through can really affect how you feel about being a parent.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.