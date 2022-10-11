From left, Mary Ellen Boyer, Danette Sassman, Leora Knutson and Caroline Cox are shown at a recent MOPS meeting in Pinetop. Only four women have had a chance to make the last couple of meetings, but MOPS team leader Laurie Yost believes the group can comfortably host at least 10 more.
Mothers of Preschoolers is now meeting monthly in Pinetop, and Laurie Yost spoke to the White Mountain Independent to speak on what mothers in the White Mountains can expect from one of their upcoming meetings.
Yost, a former teacher at Blue Ridge High School, joined MOPS after noticing many of her students’ parents lacked the opportunity to find support in their local communities. Yost took note of the lack of support groups or parental meetings that would normally be found in bigger cities. She said, “Feeling alone and not being around anyone who knows what you’re going through can really affect how you feel about being a parent.”
The often-noticeable lack of any kind of parental support groups on the Mountain, especially during the winter season, stirred Yost into organizing one in the White Mountains. After doing some research online, she came across MOPS International and the many programs it runs globally.
MOPS stands for “Mothers of Preschoolers” and was founded in 1973. Since then, MOPS has grown into one of the largest church-organized nonprofits in the country. In a video interview from the MOPS website, founder Maxine Schaedler discusses how she yearned for a Bible-focused support group meant to inspire moms to be the best possible version of themselves.
The focus of MOPS is to allow moms to meet other moms in their communities and build a local network of support.
This means that whenever a White Mountain mother has a question about which medicines for her children or which neighborhoods have the best schools, she may receive an answer from someone who lives just next door.
Yost said, “Many moms think that they’re struggling alone and won’t find someone who understands, and our groups give them an opportunity to learn from people and exchange stories with other women that they know and trust.”
Mothers who attend meetings are welcome to exchange numbers with others and build friendships.
These friendships, Yost believes, will be the driving force behind a woman’s willingness to learn new things.
Her upcoming meetings will include items like marriage, fighting fair and the friendship factor, which are simple topics on the outset but may be leading factors in mothers’ lives as they usher in future generations.
One of the focal points of the program is to be inclusive. Yost stressed that no mother should feel uncomfortable asking for information that she has not known up to that point.
The topics are boiled down to simple lessons about properly managing personal time or knowing when to walk away from an argument.
The children of the mothers who attend are treated even better than the mothers are.
When the group reaches its maximum capacity, Yost is hoping to see at least 15 mothers attend with about 20 children total.
She said, “We can always start small and get bigger. We have four moms and about five kids between them, and we know we can definitely host a few more than that.”
This means the children who attend will be accompanied by many future friends.
They will have playtime, games, Bible study and songs to keep them busy and social while the mothers meet and engage with one another.
“I know they all love their children dearly, but who wouldn’t say ‘no’ to a quick, little break with the girls why the kids keep away for a few moments?” Yost joked.
Reaction to the first two meetings has been positive, but attendance can improve.
Yost said, “People enjoy being near people they can relate to and the children are all having fun so far, but it seems to be a little difficult to draw people in after COVID.”
Yost mentioned a story of a young boy who’s in kindergarten now and was taken aback when his mother told him they wouldn’t be able to attend meetings due to the pandemic.
She said, “The meetings become part of their routine, so know I just want to remind everyone that we’re still here if a mom needs some help.”
MOPS will meet on the first and third Thursday of each month at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pinetop.
All White Mountain moms looking to meet other White Mountain moms are welcome to attend, and don’t forget to bring the kids.
Further information about finding a local MOPS program, or even starting a new one, can be found at mops.org.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
