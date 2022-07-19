MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) will have an open house and registration from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St Mary’s of the Angels Catholic Church at 1915 S. Penrod Road in Pinetop.

MOPS routinely meets the first and third Thursdays of the month. This play and learn time for children ages 0-5 offers mothers, at no charge, the opportunity to spend time with other mothers.

Call 928-367-4923 for more information.

