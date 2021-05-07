CONCHO – Parentification is the process of role reversal whereby a child is obliged to act as parent to their own parent or sibling. Today the roles of parent and child are often reversed as baby boomers, still working, take on the role of caring for their aging parents.
Kareena Maxwell grew up in New York City. She was the middle child with an older sister and a younger brother. Their father was an alcoholic and often abused their mother, Marion. It was always Kareena who stood up to her father on behalf of her mother, not her siblings.
“And, she let me,” said Maxwell. “I still protect her whether it is healthy or not. It is life.”
Wearing the middle child role of caretaker, coupled with being her mom’s girl, Maxwell could not escape the apron strings that were tied to her mom’s waist for years.
She describes her mother as eccentric, an artist, a painter, a designer of exotic clothes and not too tightly wound, and crazy as a loon. She said her mother was always child-like and vulnerable. She was inappropriate around them and yet hilarious.
“She was the mother in ‘Mermaids,’ said Maxwell. “I loved her desperately. I still love her desperately, but I did not always like her. When you grow up you realize you do not like everybody you love.”
In 2013 Maxwell and her husband left New York for Arizona. Marion was not doing well and was actually on a three year wait list to be placed in a home, but Kareena the caretaker, rescued her mother once again. Marion was Arizona bound which bought her a number of years before she would be placed in a home.
Maxwell and her husband dutifully looked after Marion who was able to live in a trailer by herself with their help. But, her mind began slipping. They would get a call sometimes from the Jiffy store saying that she was there with $.27 trying to buy paper towels and sugar.
“It was like a child crawling out of the window at midnight, acting out,” said Maxwell.
Marion had developed two kinds of cancer and was also suffering from Alzheimer/Dementia. She had become resistant to allowing them to bathe her so they tried hospice which sent someone in two times a week to help care for her.
The handwriting was on the wall. Concerned that Marion would wander off and perhaps fall or worse, they made the decision to place her in a home.
Maxwell recalls that the trip that day to the home was not an easy one. It was, perhaps in some ways similar to when a parent punishes a child and says, ‘This is going to hurt me worse than it hurts you.’
Maxwell recalls, “...you cry when you get her into the back seat of the car and she trusts you thinking you are going shopping. But, no. Not today. Today, we are going to take you to the assisted living place where you will be safe, where you will get 24-hour care, where they have people on 8-hour shifts to take care of your needs. Unlike me. That was the day she died. That was the moment I hated myself and felt like I had abandoned her and lied to her.
“It was the worst day of my life. I am looking for a picture of me lying in the bed with her at Bannon with our toes in the air, and her staring at me like a kid,” said Maxwell.
“We grow inside this perfectly imperfect human being. She is the first voice, the first meal, the first sleeping partner,” said Maxwell.
A year ago Marion still knew her daughter. She actually called Kareena by name. She also criticized her weight, what she was wearing and called her husband, “that man.” But on April 4, this year, her 95th birthday, she did not know her daughter. And, as anyone who has a loved one with Alzheimers or Dementia knows, that is painful.
Maxwell, a publisher and award winning author, chronicled her journey with her mother in a memoir titled, “The Granny Chronicles: Learning to Speak Leopard” (a caretaker’s story). She explains how the language between she and her mother changed over the years, sharing the daily shifts that mentally separated them and finally allowed Maxwell to speak her own authentic language.
“I go to see her,” said Maxwell. “It is for me, and for me to say goodbye in those visits. I am her caregiver from afar. I don’t mind. She was difficult and loving, selfish and caring, kind and monstrous, but she was and still is my mother, and no matter what, I love her madly.”
Acknowledging that we get the good and the not so good from our parents, Maxwell said that from her mother she learned song and kindness; to be empathetic and to feel deeply for people, and she learned to give money anonymously to others.
“One of the axioms we as parents have is, ‘I am not doing what my parents did.’ You are aware and do your own new cycle and leave the old behind, and try to do a lot better,” said Maxwell, who believes she has.
Maxwell has two grown sons and they all love each other. That makes for a Happy Mother’s Day.
