A second opportunity to present a plan to the Snowflake town council for a Motor coach/Glamper Park in Bellybutton has been granted to John Otis, director of Bellybutton Center, LLC. On Feb. 1, Otis outlined his plan to the council. It was followed by a motion from Mayor Johnson to approve a special use permit for the motor coach/Glamper Park, which failed. However, at that time Mayor Johnson said, “we don’t want to throw this plan away, but if we can make this a win-win, see if we can add more retail, that would be more enticing to the council.”
Planning and zoning commission chair Reid Stinnett said “we looked at it and said yes, it meets the town code. He doesn’t need a special use permit. He’s asking for a rezone. If it goes successfully and gets the rezone, then he wouldn’t need a special use permit because it would fit into that use. Then it would be going to the town council again, for them to look at it and either offer approval on that or disallow it. But it does meet the town codes on everything.”
Otis explained that he was contacted privately by a council member, after that town council meeting. He said “the courtesy was extended to me and the suggestion was made to come back, change nothing and to just take a little more time with the council so they can really digest and understand what a ‘class A motor coach’ resort really is and what it can offer. There were some concerns about us turning that into basically a long term a forever type of a community, which was completely contrary to anything that we ever said. We have said from the very beginning, we were going to go after the ‘class A motor coaches’, which there are a small fraction of the parks coast to coast that really can accommodate them and bring that clientele to the town. It was never our intention to do long term,” he said.
Otis reported that Michael Stankin, the retail expert in their team, was able to get two groups, both Fortune 500 owned companies, that have said more or less, if Bellybutton Center, LLC, moves forward with the motor coach resort, they will sign on for a ‘build and suit’, bringing their business to Snowflake. Otis added that the planning and zoning commission members and the entire Snowflake town council extended so much courtesy and time to help him clarify what it is that he wanted to do. He said “we are now at the point where we are moving forward with the site plan design. The interesting thing is we’re going to take advantage of where we live and the culture here in the southwest. I grew up in southern California and we would frequent some of the parks. Some of them had really neat old west elevations and designs and it just stimulated the imagination for young people. It provided a place for the young and old to allow their imagination to run and think about things like the past and the history and just to get kind of a feel for it.”
Otis went on to explain that the requirements for the town of Snowflake, to approve the site plan will take a number of months to complete. It will likely be well into the fall, by the time that process is complete. The only real issue that Otis foresees is trying to negotiate getting some of the irrigation rights back to re-allocate it to that property, so it can be kept green. “It’s a lot of grass. We’re trying to keep this nice and pretty. It’s just what folks are kind of used to and we’re trying to keep it in good repair, it’s just land management, we’ll see how that goes. We’re going to ask the board if there’s some water available that we could get for the rest of the season. If the water is available, I’m sure they’ll make it available. If it’s not, I’m sure they’ll tell us and that’s just what it’ll be,” he said.
One noteworthy item Otis shared was that he and partner Michael Stankin, along with two other local businessman purchased an office building in Lakeside at 4672 Maverick Lane, in order to continue with what they are doing here, because this project is requiring time, a space for records and a place for meetings with the professional design and development team.
The next public Snowflake town council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall on 81 W. First South. For more information visit https://ci.snowflake.az.us.
