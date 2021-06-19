SHOW LOW — Show Low Police reports a 35-year-old man driving a pickup ran over a group of 40 to 50 bicyclists on the Deuce of Clubs about 7:25 a.m. Saturday.
Show Low Police are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and multiple bicyclists participating in the Bike the Bluff event. It happened in front of Horne Collision Center.
The crash was also followed by a shooting several blocks west of the crash site.
Show Low Police Sgt. Brandon Clark said the pickup was traveling eastbound in the fast lane when it veered across the street and struck the group of bicyclists who were traveling westbound.
“For whatever reason, he crossed over the lines. There was a group of riders that we are guessing were about 40 to 50 that were heading westbound in the number two, or the curb lane. They were involved in the Bike the Bluffs. He ended up striking several of the riders in that group,” Clark said.
The pickup then struck an APS power pole, breaking it and fled the scene.
Clark said he is unsure if any of the cyclists died but said eight to 10 were taken to Summit Healthcare and at least one was airlifted to a Phoenix trauma center.
Show Low Police released a written press release shortly before 11 a.m. stating that six people were take to Summit Healthcare Center. All six were in critical condition but two were stable. Two or three other victims walked into the hospital for treatment, according to police.
One victim was airlifted by helicopter from the scene according to Show Low Police.
"I do not know how many were transported," Clark said at the scene Saturday morning. "Whoever the suspect is, I do know he was taken to the hospital for whatever possible injuries he has. I don't know what happened over there."
The suspect is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.
After fleeing the scene of the collision with the bicyclists, the driver of the truck was apparently involved in a shooting near Sylvester Street behind Ace Hardware in Show Low where he crashed the vehicle.
SLPD on scene said they believe the unidentified suspect was still alive. The Navajo County Sheriff's Office is assisting the SLPD in the investigation. No other official information is available at this time.
Mike Lieby, special to the Independent, contributed to this report.
I sure hope everyone who was injured recovers quickly and am grateful we have such professional medical care on the mountain. To the police who quickly neutralized the suspect a huge THANK YOU! Also have to say I'm impressed that the Independent is running the story so early in the day; kudos to editor Headley and his team for keeping us all informed.
If the officer used deadly force to stop the incident its obvious the suspect posed a "significant threat" to the officer or the community.
Per the Supreme Court. We the people on the mountain need to back the blue.
This needs to be prosecuted as an act of domestic terrorism. Doesn't make a difference if the terrorist uses a bomb, a gun or a vehicle.
What in the hell is wrong with people?! How does ANYONE rationalize fleeing a potential fatal scene that was caused by their own negligence, distraction or impairment? Total lack of empathy and heart at all to think your freedom is more important than the human lives you've injured or possibly killed.
My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I hope they all will pull through and recover.
