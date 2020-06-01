WHITE MOUNTAINS — Governor Doug Ducey announced a state-wide curfew beginning on Monday, June 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Monday, June 8 at 5. a.m. The curfew is due to violence and looting from protestors in the Phoenix and Tucson areas.
There are some exemptions to the order: “Individuals traveling directly to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend, or animal; patronizing or operating private businesses; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; and travel for any of the above services.”
Ducey also gave local law enforcement agencies the choice of whether to enforce the curfew or not. Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Navajo County, Apache County, Springerville, Eagar, Payson, Winslow, and Snowflake-Taylor have all announced they will not be enforcing the curfew, unless necessary, due to no rioting currently in the White Mountains.
”We won’t enforce this order because it does not require any business to close since private business operators and their customers are exempt from any travel restriction, but persons travelling to and from a private business are still subject to the ban on assembly at a public place or on a public street.
“The community of Pinetop-Lakeside, thankfully has had no issues with riots, fights, fires, etc., however, if issues do arise, the Pinetop-Lakeside PD has been given the authority to enforce the curfew.
Please stay safe and thank you for your cooperation,” said a message on their Facebook page.
Other agencies have said similar things mainly that people will still be able to go about their business during the curfew hours as long as they are not assembling in groups in public spaces or not following laws and regulations.
