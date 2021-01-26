ARIZONA - The snow, ice and quickly changing weather conditions have caused closure of several highways and roads. The following highways are closed due to extreme winter conditions according to Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). The information is as of Monday's update on the AZ511.gov website.
The following highways are closed due to extreme winter conditions:
U.S. Hwy 60 between Show Low and Globe is still CLOSED as of 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.
State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber, and from east of Camp Verde to SR 87.
Snow and ice reported on roadway on SR-277 Southbound from Deer Track Trl (306) to Old Bypass Rd (336).
Interstate 40 westbound is closed at milepost 87, roughly 15 miles before State Route 89. Plan for extremely long backups on sections of I-40 between Kingman and Flagstaff due to the weather.
Interstate 40 is closed eastbound from Ash Fork to Williams between mileposts 145-160.
State Route 89 is closed in both directions From Chino Valley to I-40 (mileposts 328-363).
State Route 80 is closed in both directions in Bisbee between mileposts 340 and 342.
Interstate 17 northbound is closed between SR 179 and Lake Mary Road (mileposts 299-340).
US 191 from mileposts 225 to 254 (just south of Alpine).
State Route 87 between the Bush Highway and Winslow (mileposts 236-342)
State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17; and from Jerome to Clarkdale.
State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott.
State Route 288 westbound between SR 188 and Young.
NPC ALERT: Our Kayenta Center will remain closed through February 1, 2021 in accordance with the Emergency Order on Navajo Nation.
White Mountain Apache Police - As of 9:30 a.m., Hwy 73 was reopened.
Sunrise Ski Resort: The park is CLOSED today, Jan. 26 due to inclement weather and multiple road closures in the White Mountains. We received 17" of snow overnight, bringing this storm total up to 37". Sunrise will be open again tomorrow and any tickets purchased for today will be honored for another day this season. We will post updates on our new website and social media pages as they become available.
Use caution when driving - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says extreme winter conditions have resulted in very difficult driving conditions. Motorists are urged to postpone travel in the high country until the storm has passed. Those who decide to travel in the storm should be prepared for an extended time on the road and use chains or 4-wheel drive. Remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit containing a fully charged cell phone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications and sand or kitty litter in case you get stuck in the snow.
