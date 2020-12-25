Murphy Luke Comanche went to be with Lord unexpectedly on Dec. 17, 2020 in Whiteriver, Arizona. Murphy was born on April 17, 1963 to Mary and Starret Riley Sr.
Murphy grew up in East Fork in Whiteriver. He was married to Cheryl Comanche. Murphy had three children from previous marriage who he truly adored. He loved his grandkids. Murphy was well known by many for his strong work ethics and being a very nice co-worker with Earl’s Logging, where he worked for many years. .
To the community and friends he had a great sense of humor and always smiled. Murphy had a big heart, always willing to help those in need. To his children he was a bear hugger, a man with strength, who never showed weakness. He will forever be missed.
He is survived by his children, Sherilynn (Riley) Lorenzo of Bylas, Mario Luke Riley of Whiteriver and three grandson and four gran-daughters; siblings, Evangeline Gatewood, Rocky Riley, Butch Riley, Mathilda Riley, Estralita Riley and Timmy Riley.
Murphy was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Comanche; son, Marshall L. Riley; parents, Starrett and Mary Riley Sr; sister, Isabella Riley; brother, Starrett Riley Sr;
There will be a viewing on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, AZ. Burial will be on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. at East Fork Mission View , Whiteriver. If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Riley family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.