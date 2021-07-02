Pinetop Lakes Golf & Country Club at 4643 Buck Springs Road will have its Music in the Pines program from 4.30 to 7.30 p.m. Saturday.
It is free to the public. Free line dancing lessons are available from 3.30 to 4.30.
There will be games for children and music by Fat Chance.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks will be sold at cash-only basis.
No coolers or pets are allowed.
