VFW tourney set for June 25 in Snowflake The VFW Post 9907 in Show Low has scheduled its fifth annual Memorial Golf Tournament for June 25 at the Snowflake Golf Course, 99 N. Country Club Drive in Snowflake. The tournament is open to the public and will be a four-man, 18-hole scramble and will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
