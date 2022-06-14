Music in the pines will start for the 12th year with free line dance lessons at 3:30 p.m. and live music from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 8 at Pinetop Lakes Golf Club at 4643 Buck Springs Road.

The program is free and open to the public.

The schedule will be June 22, KT Klassics; July 2, Fat Chance; July 13, Armour; July 27, KT Klassics; Aug. 10, Armour; Aug. 24, Lakesiders; Sept. 3, Fat Chance

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets but coolers and pets are not allowed.

For more information, call 928-369-4531.

