With the federal and state income tax filing deadline extended to July 15 due to the public health situation, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division reminds customers they can still get their 2019 vehicle fee and tax information on one document online for free.
This document can be used electronically or be printed. Using it removes any need to retrieve and copy several different registration files that most customers typically keep in vehicles.
Customers can easily access this service at ServiceArizona.com. The information can be found at the “Vehicle Fees / Taxes Paid” link.
The vision of the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is to “get Arizona out of line and safely on the road”. Dedicated MVD employees, Authorized Third Party providers and offering more services online help MVD achieve this vision.
