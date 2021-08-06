PINETOP-LAKESIDE — “The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside (PTLS) and Timber Mesa Fire Department gathered with community members at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex (MMRC) on Aug, 3 to meet, enjoy food, participate in activities and strengthen public safety — community partnerships,” said Police Chief Dan Barnes.
“The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside (PTLS) is proud to be a part of this annual event and we look forward to working with our neighborhoods to not only build community partnerships but also to:
Heighten Crime and Drug awareness
Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs
Strengthen neighborhood spirit
Send a message to criminals, letting them know neighborhoods are organized and watching out.”
National Night Out is a community-building campaign which takes place in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases world wide. The event takes place on the first Tuesday in August with just a few exceptions.
The event began when a young Philadelphia man by the name of Matt Peskin, who had been a volunteer for Community Watch, launched his own crime prevention program to encourage people to take back their neighborhoods. He had people gather in the streets in their neighborhoods just one night a year and to turn on their porch lights to represent the power they had in taking back their neighborhoods.
The National website (https://natw.org) for the event offers suggestions of how communities can promote the event and be a catalyst for neighbors getting to know their neighbors. It also tells Peskin’s full story of how the event grew to be what it is today.
PTLS council members and employees participated in the event. Barnes and Finance Director Kevin Rodolph cooked hamburgers and hot dogs on a grill. Public Works Director Matt Patterson did his duty making sure the propane was set to go for the grill, and other employees set up tables with chips and drinks and condiments under a community tent with tables and chairs. Councilors Sterling Beus, Mazie Hastings and Lynn Krigbaum made and served up root beer floats, and Vice Mayor Jerry Smith made sure no one missed out on the floats. Town Manager Keith Johnson was on hand to assist in whatever was needed.
Local singer and musician Cheyenne Steele provided the entertainment.
The Police Department had a table with special coloring books and other educational items for children, and there was a K9 demonstration which is always a big draw. Photos ops were available with a cardboard jail and officer attire displays.
The Fire Department not only let children get in the fire trucks and sound the horn, but they also provided various fire person game activities like pulling the fire hose, or squirting a hose on to a fire truck display and other activities. The children even got to wear fire gear and, of course, a helmet.
“Every year National Night Out brings people and public safety members together to promote safer neighborhoods,” said Barnes.
