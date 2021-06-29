SHOW LOW — Birds, bees and blooming trees, oh my!
June is National Pollinator month and boy, do they ever deserve the credit, because bees, birds and butterflies play intrinsic roles in pollinating many of the crops humans rely upon for survival.
The National Pollinator Garden Network, through the National Wildlife Federation, launched the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge a few years ago as an effort to increase the amount of nectar and pollen food sources with the noble goal to reverse an alarming decline of pollinators such as honeybees, native bees and monarch butterflies.
Many people are wary of bees, due to their stinging ability.
However, unlike their infamously-aggressive wasp and yellowjacket cousins, honeybees and bumblebees are incredibly more docile and entirely content to hop from bloom to bloom without paying any attention at all to humans.
The main time honey bees may resort to stinging is if someone inadvertently steps on them, pinches them or takes a swat at them.
Bees are beneficial to the delicate ecosystem of life. Gardener’s Supply Company says one out of every three bites of food humans take depends on a pollinator.
That’s because about 150 crops grown in the United States rely on them.
Even though there are roughly 4,000 species of native or wild bees in the continental United States, many populations have been in a steep decline for a while now.
According to the Pollinator Partnership, various areas of North America have lost more than 50% of their managed honeybee colonies in the past 10 years.
Bringing important pollinators back will take a little bit of imagination and some work, but it can still be done.
“Today’s people want clean lines and lots of green. If people were more aware of the needs of the pollinators, they would probably plant more trees and plants that bloom,” said Shane Lohr, who co-owns In Bloom Nursery and It’s Magic Landscape and Design with his wife, Ginger Somers, in Pinetop.
And Snowflake beekeeper Dennis Chandler concurs when he said that cities and towns need to get rid of Chinese Elms and start planting flowering trees.
There’s a lot to be said for color and blooms.
Pollinator-friendly gardens should:
• Use plants that provide sources of both nectar and pollen
• Draw hummingbirds with brightly-colored flowers that look like trumpets
• Provide a water source
• Be situated in sunny areas with wind breaks
• The Gardener’s Supply Company also says that bees find blue, purple and yellow flowers most appealing. Opt for more of these hues when planning gardens.
• Include attractive varieties such as alyssum, aster, geranium, bee balm, poppies, and clove
• Create large “pollinator targets” of native or non-invasive plants to protect the ecosystem
• Establish continuous bloom throughout the growing season with new plants
• Eliminate, restrict or sparingly use herbicides and/or pesticides because bees and butterflies are well, insects. Be sure to invest the time to read product labels before use. Many state that they are toxic to pollinators.
With these techniques in mind, homeowners can attract more friendly pollinators to their yards and gardens, which can benefit bees, butterflies, birds and humans alike.
