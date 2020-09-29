Native Artist Derayna DeClay speaks big and paints large

WHITERIVER – Losing her mother at age 15 to breast cancer took its toll on Derayna DeClay. Her life spiraled out of control and she did not like where she found herself.
Today, at age 29, DeClay is in a much different place. As a Native artist and forestry worker, she is transferring her emotions on to canvas, or most recently onto a wall for an Apache Behavioral Health Services’ project during Suicide Prevention Month. The message, in Apache, Nowhi’ Ida’ Bagoye’, and in English, Life is Precious.
DeClay’s colorful mural will last well beyond September’s Suicide Prevention Month.
“I knew I wanted to do it,” she said. “But I had to get the OK. I sent samples and they picked one out. My reason for doing it was I have had those thoughts and when I did that mural, I put my whole heart into it releasing tension and emotions. It was a healing process and when I did it, it felt good. Before my Mom died she always told me I had to believe in myself. I could do anything. The only one holding me back is me.”
DeClay had already had some successes she could hang her hat on before her mother died. She played basketball at Alchesay and when they went to State, she proudly brought back three medals. Her mom told her she was proud of her.
“When my mom died, everything died with her,” said DeClay. “She was my coach. I quit everything but my art. It saved me.”
DeClay didn’t actually start painting until after high school, but said she would draw with markers in her black book. She said it was like graffiti, colors and words which came from tagging, doing people’s names for fun.
DeClay’s father, now four years in recovery, was an alcoholic at the time her mother died and she went to live with her brother. When he found a girlfriend, things did not work out and she found herself with no place to go. She got into drugs and alcohol and dropped out of school. Not liking where she found herself, DeClay moved in with a girlfriend and her family and got herself back in school and graduated from Alchesay in 2010, a year later than her friends, but she finished.
“I forced myself to change,” said DeClay.
Wanting to further her education, and thinking more seriously about her future, DeClay began school in 2013 but found she couldn’t afford to pay for it. She started working with AmeriCorps and worked with them for several years, working all over the State of Arizona and Utah. She went from a being a corp member to becoming a crew leader. Completing all of the terms of her agreement with Americorps, she was awarded a scholarship.
Not wanting to stick around the area, DeClay put together a portfolio and a DVD and applied to the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe and was accepted. She began majoring in studio art in 2016. She was also selected as a scholarship recipient by the White Mountain’s non-profit, Native Women Scholars. During her last year in school she was the 2019 Student Art and Design Competition winner in the visual arts category for the Mid-Century Santa Fe collaboration.
Back in Whiteriver, she now works for the Forest Service.
“I wanted to do that,” said DeClay. “My mom was a firefighter.”
She has completed one year of her two year contract with the Forest Service and said, “I feel I am not done yet. I want to go back to school and get my masters.”
DeClay wants to save up and “try somewhere else like California or Chicago,” or Cambridge — maybe even UCLA. She has a list of potential art schools she is considering.
DeClay paints with a lot of vibrant color. She said her brother says she is “too much of a rainbow.” Though she does not limit herself to one medium, and does everything, she loves spray painting and said she also has fallen in love with pottery, ceramics, metal, wood and stone.
“It is a time for women – our time,” said DeClay. “We are matriarchs. At school I did big paintings for presentations. My pictures are 15 feet high and 6 feet wide. I made mine so big because I am not afraid to take up space. Hear my voice. Look up at me.”
DeClay recalls a situation years ago when she got in trouble for vandalism —for painting on a wall. Today she can smile about that because since she returned to the area, the school actually commissioned her to do a mural on a school wall.
DeClay has also returned to talk to the students at Alchesay. She said she was nervous presenting to a younger generation and felt like her tongue was twisted.
“But,” said DeClay, “they were happy and inspired and it felt good. It depends on how you present to kids.”
Life has come full circle. Today DeClay lives with her brother and dad and nieces and nephews. She is half white and half Apache.
Her mom was white but DeClay said her mother spoke better Apache than her dad.
“I still have a lot I want to do and learn,” said DeClay, whose life is heavily influenced by the environment and her Apache culture.
She hopes in ten years she will be planning her tree house studio somewhere, but she will still come back to visit.
Trappist Monk Thomas Merton said, “Art enables us to lose ourselves and find ourselves at the same time.” This is certainly true of Derayna DeClay, and no doubt we will be hearing more about her in the art world in the future.
(1) comment
It is beautiful to read something like this. My favorite singer/songwriter Brianna Lea Pruett was half Cherokee and was an artist, poet and filmmaker. Unfortunately she lost her battle with depression and PTSD at 32. It is very important to carry messages to people concerning this. Music and Art are a beautiful medium to heal. Gorgeous art Derayna brings to the world!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.