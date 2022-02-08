SHOW LOW — In the early morning hours Friday, Feb. 4, the Native Grill and Wings complex on the Deuce of Clubs was gutted with fire.
The Native Grill restaurant was attached to a business complex that housed four other businesses, including four radio stations. Everything in the complex appears to be a total loss. No one was injured.
The businesses of Dr. Ryan Brewer (Brewer Chiropractic) and Kira Brewer (Tenney Properties), Pure Relaxation Sunshine Boutique and radio stations Majik 101.7 FM, Q Country 92.5 FM, Talk 106.7 FM and KRVZ 1400 AM were gutted during the intense blaze along with Native Grill.
According to a Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District press release, “Early on the morning of Friday, Feb. 4, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, Engine 15, was in route to a medical call when they reported heavy smoke coming from the Native Grill complex. The fire is known to have started just prior to 2:13 a.m., but crews were not alerted until Engine 15 passed the scene at 2:40 a.m. Arriving units reported heavy smoke, declared a working commercial structure fire, and upgraded the assignment to a second alarm, which triggered a response of multiple agencies. The Deuce of Clubs (Highway 60) had to be shut down to traffic due to the use of a fire hydrant across the roadway. Due to heavy fire involvement in the building, and attic space, the majority of fire had to be extinguished from the outside of the building in a defensive strategy. Fire investigators have determined that the fire started in the laundry area in the suite immediately adjacent (Pure Relaxation) to Native Grill. The fire then spread to suites on both sides including Native Grill. There were no civilian or fire fighter injuries as a result of the fire. The complex was not equipped with an alarm system or fire sprinklers.”
In all, four fire agencies responded to this incident including Timber Mesa, Heber-Overgaard, Taylor-Snowflake and Pinetop Fire. Additionally, Show Low Police, Show Low public works and the Arizona Department of Transportation each responded to assist with traffic control and reopening of the highway.
Timber Mesa Fire Chief Bryan Savage said, “We truly appreciate the assistance of our automatic aid and community partners. This fire has been devastating in the temporary loss of business and the associated jobs and revenue in the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with each business owner and all the affected employees.”
Timber Mesa Fire Marshal Brian Russell said, “The fire does not appear to be suspicious but the investigation is ongoing.”
