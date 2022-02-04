SHOW LOW — In the early morning hours Friday, the Native New Yorker Grill complex on the Deuce of Clubs was gutted with fire.
It was attached to a business complex that housed a chiropractor and a number of radio stations. Everything in the complex appears to be a total loss and no one was injured.
Friday morning on Facebook, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District posted, "As of approximately 2:57 a.m. Timber Mesa Fire and Medical, Show Low Police Department, and surrounding fire districts are currently working to secure and control a structure fire in the area of the Native New Yorker restaurant and Pure Relaxation Spa along the Deuce of Clubs and 3rd Drive. The Deuce of Clubs is closed from Licanos to McNeil. We advise citizens to avoid this area and allow our first responders to continue to work diligently and safely."
A couple hours later they posted, "As of 4:36 a.m. the majority of the fire has been contained and there are no casualties from this incident. The Deuce of Clubs remains closed between Licano's and McNeil Street as first responders continue to work the scene."
At 6:10 a.m the Deuce of Clubs was reopen for traffic in both directions. Ice was covering the roadway so caution to motorists was issued. Timber Mesa Fire and Medial are asking people to try and use alternative routes.
(1) comment
I'm interested in the cause of this fire.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.