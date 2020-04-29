NAVAJO COUNTY — According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, currently they are experiencing difficulties with their 9-1-1 telephone lines.
"At this time, we do not have an approximate timeframe as to when the lines will be operational. If you have an emergency, please call:
928-289-6860 Opt #3
928-532-6060 Opt #3
928-241-4109
928-524-1455
928-524-3102
