Navajo County
Blue Ridge Unified School District
Voters have turned down the budget override in the BRUSD school district with 1,287 YES votes and 1,550 NO votes.
Winslow Unified School District
Voters have approved a budget overrride in the Winslow Unified School District with 692 YES votes to 305 NO votes.
Joseph City Unified School District
Voters have approved the budget override election in the Joseph City Unified School District with 213 YES votes and 112 NO votes.
Apache County
White Mountain Communities Special Healthcare District
The White Mountain Communities Special Healthcare District secondary property tax was approved by voters by an overwhelming margin with 1,838 YES votes to 558 NO votes.
St. Johns Unified School District
The St. Johns Unified School District budget override was narrowly approved, with 326 YES votes and 316 NO votes.
