Navajo County approves two Heber developments

NAVAJO COUNTY — Developers are finally sniffing around Heber-Overgaard. And some of the neighbors don’t like it.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week approved two new developments in the unincorporated community between Show Low and Payson.
One decision will allow 50 prefab tiny houses rather than 38 little cabins in a 11-acre development just off State Route 260.
The second decision will allow a developer to build 450 homes in phases on a 300-acre parcel dubbed Wendover Pines.
Guess which one most upset the neighbors?
Right – the 50 tiny homes.
The county back in 2007 approved plans for Cabin Inns at Overgaard, 37 cabins with either 1,000 or 1,300 square feet of living space. Then along came the recession. Heber and Overgaard fell into a Sleeping Beauty slumber, hedged by real estate thorn bushes.
Now things are looking up. Applicant Brett Ferguson wants to instead put 50 prefab homes on the same piece of property. People will buy the homes sitting on a foundation, but will only lease the land beneath. Ferguson figures the units will accommodate younger, second-home owners who want a turn-key lifestyle, without the bother of maintaining the landscaping or the big upfront cost of a regular home. He expects some of the owners will want to list the units on something like Airbnb for weekend rentals.
The development will have a splash pad for the kiddos, community landscaping, it’s own septic system and a well to feed its own water system.
Some of his neighbors showed up to heap praise on the idea, saying that Heber has suffered during the recession. Restaurants have closed, cabins stand empty.
“It's ironic that the most vociferous opposition comes from the people who have moved here recently,” said Roger Owens, a native of the area. “My idea of a small town was the Overgaard I grew up in – but that’s gone f
On the other hand, some of the neighbors said crowding 50 units onto 11 acres will create noise, congestion and traffic – blighting the entrance to the existing, much larger and more expensive homes around the Heber Airport, including homes with an airplane hanger in addition to a garage.
Jeff Davis said the five-per-acre development could turn into a “ghetto.” He added, “this density is just completely irresponsible.”
Tim Scruggs, who lives in the adjoining air park development, said “we moved up here for the peace and quiet and clean air. This is not peace and quiet. This density is absurd. I’m sorry, it’s just absurd … Just put 15 nice cabins in there and everyone will be happy.”
Bob Lloyd said, “the traffic’s going to be terrible. This density is absolutely untenable.”
However, Ferguson said the market has changed. People still want second homes and vacation get-aways, but they don’t want to pay $200,000 or $300,000 and they don’t want to spent a lot of time and effort on upkeep. They’d rather buy a small place for $100,000 that they can afford – perhaps augmented by money from short-term rentals.
He said the units will look like nice homes with wood siding on a foundation, not like trailers or mobile homes. He promised the rules for the community will regulate noise and traffic and require owners to park vehicles only in their own driveway.
The planning commission had already approved the development and the county planning staff noted that the 50 units is consistent with the zoning on a parcel with highway frontage that has never been zoned for just single-family homes.
The supervisors sympathized with the unhappy neighbors, but unanimously approved the change in the plans.
“It won’t just be millennials, it’ll be retired people too,” said Daryl Seymore, recently appointed to the board. “It’s a great project that’ll be great for the community. They could have put a dairy farm on there – something that would stink a little more,” he added.
The board also welcomed a second big Heber development, some 450 homes on a forested 300-acre parcel near the existing Bison Ranch development.
A community meeting on the development drew a standing-room-only crowd, with many people surprised the land wasn’t owned by the Forest Service. Most expressed concerns about traffic, congestion and overwhelming police and fire departments. However, few people showed up to watch the board of supervisors approve the project.
The master planned Wendover Pines will have a 14-acre park in the center and open-space buffer zones around the edges. It will also have its own wastewater treatment system as well as its own well and water system. The board last week approved the overall plan, but the detailed layout of the development will come to the supervisors in the future. That will include a traffic study. The 65-mile-per hour speeds on the highway already cause problems for people trying to turn onto the highway from Bison Ranch.
The project will include lot sizes ranging from 7,000 square feet to two acres. It will also include two acres of apartments and about 6 acres of commercial development fronting on the highway. The plans also call for a two-acre retention basin, to keep runoff from sluicing onto neighboring properties.
The Planning Commission approved the plan on a 6-0 vote, after hearing from both the fire department and the sheriff’s office that they could provide services with existing resources. The land developer will likely sell individual lots and expects build-out to take 20 years.
The proposal got a friendly reception from the supervisors, however, Daryl Seymore had concerns about whether manufactured homes would wind up mixed in with larger, stick-built homes.
Developer Dwyane Hunt said those kinds of details will come in future site plan approvals. “If it doesn’t look good – then you’re going to have trouble selling the rest of the development,” he said of the plan to build the homes in phases.
He noted that modular, factory-built homes put together in pieces have grown increasingly popular across all types of homes. Modular homes adapted to the site could offer additional advantages in places like Heber, which doesn’t have a lot of skilled construction workers.
“This is where the market is going. You could have a $500,000 home that’s modular,” said Hunt.
Realtor Jerry Call praised the plan. “This is a no-brainer. It’s only positive. We need growth. We need more children in the school. We need more tax revenue for Navajo County. They’ve done a great job.”
The supervisors unanimously approved the master plan.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
