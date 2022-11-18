So the Navajo County Board of Supervisors gulped, braced themselves and agreed to fork out $1.4 million for four shiny new, 10-wheel dump trucks – complete with snow plows and cinder spreaders — earlier this month.
Navajo County maintains nearly 1,000 miles of roads, many of them dirt roads subject to snow, floods and just generally getting beat to heck. The county covers 10,000 square miles – more than half of that on the Navajo Reservation. The county has long-standing cooperative agreements with the Navajo Nation to maintain roads on the reservation as well.
The county’s fleet of dump trucks that can plow roads and spread pothole preventing cinders sees rough service every year. Three of the vehicles being replaced are 27 to 31 years old. The fourth truck was totaled in an accident.
The county will buy the trucks through a cooperative contract with the state through a service group. It will likely take months for the trucks to make through the snarled up supply chain – so staff recommended placing the order as soon as possible.
The board unanimously approved the request.
Fortunately, the county’s having a good year financially – thanks in substantial measure to a flood of federal grant money intended to cushion the impact of the pandemic.
Moreover, the county’s economy didn’t suffer nearly as much as officials had feared during the pandemic – with a healthy rise in sales taxes and a boom in property values driving health property tax revenues.
