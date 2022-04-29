Navajo County this week honored the 75 employees who run the county jail.
The county on average days locks up about 300 people, mostly awaiting trial or serving time for low-level offenses.
So far, the county’s been able to hold onto its detention officers better than many others in the state – after an increase in the minimum wage statewide and two years of coping with the pandemic have thinned the ranks of the nation’s detention officers.
Other counties have struggled. For instance, neighboring Gila County recently sharply limited the hours of its Payson jail due to a lack of staffing. This means police officers in Payson had to drive to Globe to book prisoners into the jail at night and on weekends.
It’s a good thing Navajo County hasn’t lost more detention deputies – since it locks up a lot of people. If it were a country – it would have one of the highest incarceration rates in the world.
The correctional deputies make up about half of the 150 employees at the Sheriff’s Department. The county’s jail district has a budget of some $5.4 million.
Deputy Chief Brian Swanty said the correctional deputies have a tough job – but little visibility with the public.
“The work that these men and women do is a critical, critical component of the overall criminal justice system. We maintain about 300 inmates daily inside Navajo County jail. Think about what it takes each and every day to take care of those individuals. There are a lot of moving parts. I recently worked just half a shift in the jail, and I’ll tell you, I was worn out by the end of that shift,” Swanty said.
The Board of Supervisors declared May 1-7 as National Correctional Officers Week in honor of “the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our county and citizens safe.”
Indeed.com lists the average salary for a Navajo County correctional officer at $32,266 – about 7% below the national average for that position. The site lists the average salary for a deputy sheriff at $42,000 and for a probation officer at $43,000. That could account for the ongoing turnover of staff in many jails throughout the state.
The U.S. has the highest incarceration rate in the world – much higher than Russia or China and dwarfing other western democracies.
Arizona has 42,000 people in state prisons, 14,000 in county jails, 4,600 in federal prisons, 720 in youth prisons and 740 in reservation jails, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, based on 2018 figures.
People generally cycle in and out of county jails quickly. In any given year, some 117,000 people pass through county jails in Arizona.
Incarceration rates have risen steadily in Arizona since 2000. For women, the rate has gone from about 60 per 100,000 to 106 per 100,000. For men, the rate has gone from about 900 to about 1,100.
Native Americans and Hispanics are about twice as likely to spend time in jail or prison as whites while Blacks are about six times as likely.
Prison and jail populations dropped at the beginning of the pandemic, the virus spread through the jails and prisons. Some 500,000 prisoners were infected and about 3,000 died in the first year of the pandemic – driving up the prison death rate by 50%. However, in the past year jail and prison populations have generally returned to their former levels, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.
US jails hold about 734,000 inmates, according to the US Bureau of Justice Statistics.
Of those, two thirds are awaiting court action on a current charge. Only a third are actually serving time following a conviction. Most of those stuck in jail awaiting charges can’t afford bail. Most of the people serving time for a conviction have been sentenced for lesser crimes – since people convicted of violent and more serious crimes generally go to prison.
The U.S. has the highest incarceration rate in the world, mostly young men and predominantly minorities. About 70% of the U.S. prison population hasn’t finished high school. The highest incarceration rates are in the west and the south – with Arizona among the highest.
The average incarceration rate in the world is 165 per 100,000. The US in 2022 locked up 629 per 100,000. That compares to 510 in Cuba, 326 in Russia, 119 in China and 326 in Brazil. Other advanced democracies had far lower rates, including 164 in New Zealand, 104 in Canada, 73 in Switzerland and 37 in Japan.
