We’re going to Disneyland! Courtesy of drug dealers and other unsavory sorts.
Which is to say, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors approved a $1,575 grant to help send the Holbrook High School Choir to Disneyland.
The money will come from the County Attorney’s anti-racketeering funds, intended to crack down on drug smugglers and sales.
The staff report on the grant observed “The Holbrook High School Choir has an opportunity for students to participate in a trip that will be a positive experience, which helps to prevent gang involvement and substance abuse. The trip will serve as a development and positive engagement, giving students opportunities to build relationships and develop teamwork and leadership skills. Being surrounded by peers who share the same interests and goals can be a factor against gang involvement and substance abuse.”
The money will come from the state’s $30-million anti-racketeering fund, which mostly comes from seizures of money and assets held by people arrested on assorted drug charges. The fund normally distributes about $10 million a year.
The Arizona Auditor General in 2019 concluded that the Arizona Attorney General’s office had not been following its own policies and procedures in distributing the money, which is supposed to be used to reduce drug trafficking and other related purposes. The auditor concluded, “The Attorney General’s Office should follow its policies and procedures to ensure law enforcement agencies are spending anti-racketeering monies for requested purposes and unspent moneys are returned and re-deposited into the revolving fund.”
The 2023 auditor’s report of the fund found no improper use of the funds, but did note a couple of cases of missing paperwork.
Navajo County does have a problem with teen drug use, but not much of a gang problem, according to the 2022 Arizona Youth Survey, sponsored by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.
The 2022 survey found that 27% of county teenagers have used alcohol, 31% have used marijuana, 1% have used cocaine, 8% have tried hallucinogens, 9% have used cigarettes and 23% have vaped. About 7% have abused opioids and 14% have abused other prescription drugs.
That represents lifetime use. A much smaller number have used drugs illegal for teens in the past month. That includes 16% who have used marijuana, 12% who have vaped nicotine products and 12% who have used alcohol – which includes 4% who are binge drinkers. About 1% have used opioids that were not prescribed.
However, only 1% say they belong to a gang now and only 6% have friends who have been members of a gang.
But hey – a trip to the Magic Kingdom can’t hurt. Long as they don’t have magic mushrooms.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor
