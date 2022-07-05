Lots of polling places.
Lots of mail-in voting.
Even a backup plan to open added voting centers on election day.
Navajo County’s ready for the Aug. 2 primary election – although it still needs more polling workers.
Elections director Rayleen Richards told the Board of Supervisors last week that Navajo County has more polling places than a lot of much larger counties. That’s good, since the sprawling counties bigger than some states and includes the windswept, underserved stretches of the Navajo Reservation. The county a few years ago settled a voting rights complaint filed by the Navajo Nation claiming a lack of polling places, drop-off ballot sites and polling place translators had the effect of discriminating against Native American voters, who generally have a lower turnout rate than voters in general.
“Finding enough poll workers is a work in progress, but we’ve added a contingency plan if anything were to happen on election day or if a polling station is shut down for some reason.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore noted, “Our elections – especially in Arizona – are always subject to scrutiny and second guessing. I just want to appreciate Rayleen – we have so many polling places available to make it as simple as possible. I appreciate the integrity of our elections system.”
The county includes the heavily Democratic precincts of the Navajo Nation and the heavily Republican precincts of the White Mountain, but the board of supervisors and the county elections department have been almost entirely untouched by the wild claims of election fraud and the strenuous efforts to restrict voting that have convulsed the state legislature and many other counties in the state.
Almost all of the Republican incumbents and candidates in state legislative District 7, which now includes the White Mountains, have pushed claims of election fraud, despite a lack of evidence of significant fraud uncovered by court cases, ballot recounts or even a $5 million Senate audit of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County.
Incumbents Rep. Walt Blackman, Rep. Brenda Barton and Sen. Wendy Rogers all supported drastic changes in the state’s elections system, including the virtual elimination of early, mail-in voting and use of drop-boxes for mail-in ballots before elections. So does Rep. John Fillmore and Sen. Kelly Townsend – both running in the redrawn District 7. So does former police officer turned Snowflake minister David Marshall. Globe Rep. David Cook has is also seeking a seat in the redrawn district, but has generally not supported the claims the last election was marked by widespread fraud.
Efforts to eliminate early voting failed at the last minute in the legislature this year, although 90% of Arizona voters rely on the system. In addition, a Mohave County superior court judge has thrown out a Republican Party attempt to declare the state’s early voting system unconstitutional.
The judge ruled that the state’s early voting system includes adequate safeguards to both protect voter privacy and guard against election fraud. Voters signature visible through the sealed envelope, which has “tamper evident” features to prevent anyone from opening and resealing the envelope.
The Republican Party has appealed that ruling to the state Supreme Court, in hopes virtually eliminating mail-in balloting before the November election.
A federal judge also rejected a challenge to a new law that shortens the window for a voter contacted by the elections office to verify their signature on a mail-in ballot. The voter would have to verify a missing or unreadable signature no later than midnight on election day, which would speed up the vote count.
The judge is still considering a challenge to a state law passed last year that purges people from the state’s early voting list if they miss two elections in a row. Four community groups sued saying the elimination of a permanent early voting list discriminates against minority voters, who are more likely to skip and election or two. The groups cited comments from bill sponsor Rep. John Kavanagh (R-Fountain Hills) who in a legislative debate said people who don’t vote in every election probably aren’t that informed about the issues. “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of the vote as well,” he said.
The judge ruled that the comment could illustrate discriminatory intent and gave the group time to file an amended complaint.
In addition, a Yavapai County judge has rejected Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to change the state elections manual, concluding the attorney general was months late in making the request. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs had sought Brnovich’s suggestions on the routine overhaul of the election’s manual, but he did not respond prior to the deadline. He later filed suit, hoping to force her to issue a new elections manual prior to the Aug. 2 primary. Bronovich has filed an appeal of that ruling to the state supreme court. He’s now running for the US Senate and Hobbs is running for governor.
Meanwhile, Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake and Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem have filed a civil rights complaint in US District Court seeking to ban the use of electronic vote-counting machines in this year’s election. With the support of the state Republican Party, they argued only hand-counting of ballots should be allowed to guard against fraud, with the support of the state Republican Party.
The Senate audit of the vote in Maricopa County discovered no evidence of tampering with voting machines and documented that they weren’t connected to the Internet, despite unfounded conspiracy theories circulating on the Internet.
