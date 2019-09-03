The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Aug. 18 — Kimberly Donaldson, 56, of Tucson, was arrested on State Route 77 at milepost 397 in Holbrook for possession of marijuana. Donaldson was cited and released.
• Aug. 19 — Jamescita Claw, 39, of Joseph City, was arrested one mile south of Waste Management on Porter Avenue in Joseph City for driving on a canceled driver’s license and for a valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to appear for the original charge of DUI slightest degree. Clawwas booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Aug. 21 — Darlene Belin, 53, of Indian Wells, Arizona was arrested at the Bashas' in Winslow, for a valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for failure to comply with a lawful court order on the original charge of extreme DUI. Belin was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Aug. 22 — Leroy Simon, 47, of Winslow, was arrested at Elm and Campbell in Winslow, or a valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for failure to appear and failure to comply for the original charges of nuisance, assault, criminal damage. Simon was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Aug. 24 — Patrick Matney, 59, of Winslow, was arrested at Washboard Roadn Adamana for domestic violence and confirmed warrants for violation of promise to appear and disobeying a lawful court order on the original charges of DUI and driving on a suspended/canceled/revoked driver’s license.
The activity listed below is from Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputies assistance on the Navajo and Hopi Reservations.
• Aug. 20 — Area 7 deputy assisted Navajo Nation PD with a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Hwy 260.
