The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Feb. 16 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the 1700 Block of North Park Drive in Winslow cited and released Bobby David, 36, of Holbrook, charged with driving with a revoked license.
— Deputies at the Hopi Travel Plaza on State Route 77 in Holbrook arrested Jennifer Begaye, 47, of Chinle, on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Flagstaff City Court for Pre-Adjudication Rule on an original charge of possession of an open container in a vehicle. She was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Feb. 17 — Deputies responded to North Park Drive in Winslow on a single-vehicle rollover accident involving a 16-year-old juvenile. The juvenile had no injuries and was turned over to their guardian.
• Feb. 18 — Deputies the 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook arrested Gregory Roan, 41, of Ganado, on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for extreme DUI. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Feb. 19 — Deputies conducting a search warrant in the 1100 Block of Willow Drive in Winslow arrested Kristin Hess, 35, of Winslow, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was Amanda Borders, 36, of Winslow, charged with possession of dangerous drug, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both women were both booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Feb. 20 — Deputies in the 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook arrested Shavonne Begaye, 40, of Winslow, was arrested and charged with assault. She was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
