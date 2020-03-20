The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• March 8 — Navajo County Deputy conducted a traffic stop near Wild Cat Trail and Cotton Tail Rd for expired registration. In the course of the stop the driver was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Bishop Payne, 24, was booked into the Show Low Annex as a result.
• March 10 — Deputies responded to the area of the 5200 Block of Copper Rd in the Clay Springs area in an attempted to locate a subject wanted for questioning in a burglary. While searching the area they located Karen Kizzar, 60, who was ultimately arrested for two outstanding felony warrants and was booked into the NCSO Jail.
Area 4
• March 10 — Deputies responded to a residence in the 8300 block of Buckskin Trail regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon completion of the investigation Amy Hayward, 50, was arrested for disorderly conduct and booked into the NCSO Show Low Annex.
• March 11 — A deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of SR 77 and Mile Post 366. A passenger, Raysha Childs, 29, was found to have a valid warrant for her arrest. She was booked into the NCSO Show Low Annex.
• March 14 — Deputies responded to a residence in the 8400 block of Apache Drive regarding a domestic issue. During the contact Elana Smith, 45, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and was booked into the NCSO Main Jail.
Area 5 and 6
• March 8 — Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Meadow St regarding a single vehicle, motorcycle collision. Upon completion of the investigation Evan Lechuga, 40, was arrested and booked into the NCSO Show Low Annex for obstructing a criminal investigation, leaving the scene of a traffic collision and criminal nuisance.
• March 10 — Deputies responded to a residence in the 5800 block of Webbville Road regarding a request of a welfare check. While on scene Megan Larue, 26, was arrested and booked into the NCSO Show Low Annex for an outstanding warrant.
• March 12 — A deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle near Central and Owens Streets. During the stop the John Emery, 38, was issued a citation for driving on a suspended license and arrested and booked into NCSO Show Low Annex for an outstanding warrant.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the sheriff’s office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer Director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the sheriff’s office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
