The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Nov. 18 — Deputies on SR 260 at Pine Avenue in Lakeside arrested Bennie Martinez, 63, of Show Low, charged with DUI. He was released from the Navajo County Show Low Jail Annex pending blood draw results to determine his BrAC.
• Nov. 19 — Deputies on the Concho Highway at Adair Lane in Snowflake cited and released Marco Ibarra, 27, charged with driving with a suspended license.
• Nov. 21 — Deputies responding to a possible domestic situation in the 2600 block of Pinon Drive in Lakeside arrested Juan Munoz, 24, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, and domestic violence-related violation of a court order. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail Show Low Annex.
• Nov. 23 — Deputies to a possible domestic situation in the 5100 block of Hay Hollow Road in Snowflake arrested Timothy Chapman, 51, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, and domestic violence-related criminal damage. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
