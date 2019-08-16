The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Aug. 5 — Deputies responded to a residence located on the 7000 block of Arntz Road in Sun Valley, for a possible report of animal cruelty. During the investigation, Deputies discovered deceased animals including horses, a rabbit and a goat. The investigation is ongoing.
• Aug. 6 — Brittany Worrell, 35, of Durango, Colorado, was arrested on Highway 160 near McDonald’s in Kayenta, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Worrell was cited and released.
Aug. 7 — Tommy Joe, 65, of Winslow, was arrested on the 1700 Block of North Park Drive in Winslow, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for disobeying a lawful court order on an original charge of assault. Joe was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— A traffic stop was conducted on Interstate 40 at approximately milepost 262 in Winslow. During the investigation of the stop, approximately 6.3 ounces of methamphetamine was discovered. Damon Jimmy, 38, of Pinon, was for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs. Jimmy was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Aug. 8 — Aaron Yazzie, 40, of Joseph City, was arrested on the 500 Block of West Third Street in Winslow, for two valid misdemeanor warrants out of the Winslow Justice Court for disobeying a lawful court order on original charges of criminal trespass and assault. Yazzie was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Claysprings, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Aug. 4 — Deputies responded to Pioneer Lane and Oakland Lane in Lakeside about an accident. After investigating Manuel Gutierrez, 25, of Lakeside, was arrested for DUI.
• Aug. 5 — Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Lakeridge Road in White Mountain Lakes about a possible burglary in progress. After investigation Roxanna Fillmore, 30, of Globe, was arrested for a valid warrant and possession of dangerous drugs. Fillmore was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Aug. 7 — Deputies responded to the 8900 block of Cortez Road in Snowflake about a man refusing to leave a property. After investigation Andrew Orr, 43, of Snowflake, was arrested for trespassing. Orr was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
No matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers handles house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.