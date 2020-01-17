The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• Jan. 6 — Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Tonto Drive in Heber regarding a welfare check. Estelle Soto, 54, of Lakeside, was arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant for her arrest. Soto was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 7 — Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kimball Street in Heber regarding a disorderly subject. Andrew Winder, 40, of Heber, was arrested for disorderly conduct and threatening and intimidating. Winder was later transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Yates Road in Overgaard regarding a domestic violence incident. Greg Swenson, 47, of Cottonwood, was arrested for criminal damage, disorderly conduct and assault all per domestic violence. Greg was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
Area 4
• Jan. 5 — Deputies responded to the 9900 block of Pioneer Trail in Show Low regarding a domestic violence incident. Kenneth Johnson, 52, and Ann Johnson, 48, both of Show Low, were both arrested. Kenneth Johnson was arrested for aggravated DUI, open container and driving with a canceled license. Ann Johnson was arrested for DUI. Both subjects were transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
Area 5 and 6
• Jan. 9 — Deputies responded to the 5800 block of Apollo Way in Lakeside regarding a theft of property. Daniel Tonelli, 26, of Show Low was arrested for theft of property and trafficking in stolen property. Tonelli was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low
• Jan. 11 — A deputy conducting a traffic stop at the 3700 block of S. White Mountain Road for a civil traffic offense. Upon completion of the traffic stop and investigation, Samuel Johnson, 47, of Show Low was arrested for furnishing obscene material to a minor. Johnson was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
ATV/Motorcycle operators: remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers handles house watches as part of their services and would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area and those leaving on vacation, etc. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteer director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
