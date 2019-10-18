The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Oct. 6 — Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Towell St in Overgaard while attempting to locate a wanted fugitive. After the investigation Roni Williams, 32, of Overgaard was cited and released for providing false information to law enforcement.
— Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Apache Dr in Overgaard about an order of protection violation. After investigation, Kathleen Nolan, 72, of Overgaard, was arrested for interfering with judicial proceedings. Nolan was booked into the Holbrook Jail facility.
— Deputies contacted Benjamin Dikes, (29) of Snowflake in the 1300 Block of Main St in Snowflake. Benjamin was arrested for an active warrant for probation violation.
• Oct. 10 — Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Pinehaven Lane in Overgaard about a domestic violence incident. Greg Jarman, 51, of Overgaard, was arrested for disorderly conduct with weapons and threatening. Jarman was booked into the Holbrook Jail facility.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers handles house watches and extends this service to those who have part-time homes in the area and those leaving on vacation, etc. Call the Sheriff’s Office or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers director for your community.
Rmember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
