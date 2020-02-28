The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 4
• No arrests made during this week
Area 5 and 6
• Feb. 16 — Deputies responding to a call in the 800 block of White Mountain Drive in Show Low arrested Jennifer Lindsey, 38, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Feb. 17 — Deputies conducting a traffic stop on State Route 260 and Emma Drive in Pinetop, cited and released Jerry Gloshay, 75, of Whiteriver, charged with driving with a revoked license.
• Feb. 18 — Deputies in the 5000 block of Cub Lake Road in Show Low arrested Cory Bradford, 30, of Show Low, on warrants for his arrest and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers handle house watches as part of their services and extends this service to those who have part-time homes in the area and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers Director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
