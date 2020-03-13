The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• March 1 — Federico Elias, 50, from Henderson, Nevada, was issued a criminal citation for excessive speeding.
— A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for a traffic violation. Junior Frances Kee, 49, from Ganado, Arizona, was arrested for a valid warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to appear on a original charge of possessing liquor in motor vehicle.
• March 4 — Deputies responded to 4600 block of Coopertown Road in Winslow, for a report of a intoxicated disorderly male actively fighting. Leander Matthew Jensen, 26, from Tuba City, was arrested for disorderly conduct fighting and disorderly conduct noise. Jensen was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• March 5 — Hanson Gregg Jose, 34, of Holbrook, was arrested on State Route 77 milepost 396 in Holbrook, on a felony probation violation warrant out of Maricopa County Superior Court and two Holbrook Justice Court warrants for failure to comply with original charges of liquor in passenger compartment of vehicle and shoplifting.
• March 6 — Germaine Gonnie, 27, of Winslow, was arrested in the 4600 block of Coopertown Road in Winslow, on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for disobeying a lawful court order on original charges of criminal damage, failure to appear, and failure to comply. Gonnie was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of Navajo Boulevard and Buzzard Lane in Holbrook. Diver Brittney Nicole Billie, 25 of Holbrook, was arrested for driving under the influence slightest degree, driving under the influence above .08, driving under influence .15 or above, aggravated driving under the influence, and child endangerment. Passenger Truman Small, 48, of Holbrook, was arrested for spirituous liquor in a motor vehicle. Both individuals were booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• March 7 — Bernardo Higgins, 45, of Ganado, was arrested in the 1400 block of Navajo Boulevard in Holbrook, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to pay fines on an original charge of disorderly conduct- fighting. Higgins was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— A traffic stop was conducted for a traffic violation the driver Bryan J. Begay,20 from Indian Wells, was arrested for driving under the influence slightest degree, driving under the influence above .08, driving under influence .15 or above, aggravated driving under the influence, and possession of marijuana. Passenger Jared Wes Todacheenie, 21, from Indian Wells, was arrested for spirituous liquor in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Passenger Jake Brandon Lester, 22, from Indian Wells,was arrested for spirituous liquor in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. All individuals were booked into the Navajo County Jail.
