The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake, White Mountain Lake, Holbrook , Winslow, Joseph City, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
•March 30 – Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the 4900 block of Hay Hollow Road arrested Jose Gudino, 53, charged with domestic violence charges along with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Deputies in the 2900 West block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Armando Fierro, 31, charged with multiple counts of domestic violence charges and on an unspecified warrant.
— Deputies and Timber Mesa Fire Department officials are investigating a residential arson fire in the area of 8500 Turkey Drive. “After extinguishing the fire, it was determined the fire was a result of arson and the investigation is ongoing,” the NCSO report states.
•March 31 - at or about 1347 hours, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the area of 595 French Road in Winslow arrested Leo Salazar, 47, of Winslow, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage. Amanda Salazar, 35, of Winslow, was also arrested, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct-fighting.
—Deputies in the 2900 block of State Route 260 in Overgaard took a report of the theft of a pressure washer and several other small items. This investigation is ongoing.
—Deputies the 2800 block of SR 260 in Overgaard regarding a theft. Police said an unknown suspect a store and gathered numerous items in a shopping cart before exiting without paying.
“The clerk confronted the suspect outside the store who then fled the area in a vehicle, leaving the items behind. The license plate of the vehicle was documented by the store clerk and the investigation is ongoing,” NCSO investigators said.
•April 1
—Deputies in the 1200 block of CS Ranch Road cited and released Samantha Davis, 30, charged with violating an order of protection.
- Deputies in the area of the 500 West block of the Deuce of Clubs arrested Nicholas Martinez, 41, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•April 2
—Deputies in the area of SR 77 and Taylor Farms cited and released Aaron Bedonie, 23, charged with criminal.
•April 3
—Deputies in the 2000 Block of Lumber Valley Road are investigating a possible fraud.
“During the investigation it was learned that the victim had sent a check through the mail and during delivery it was stolen. Since the(n) theft several checks have been forged utilizing the routing number from the check and funds have been withdrawn from the victims account. This investigation is ongoing,” NCSO investigators said.
